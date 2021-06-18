Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers are the QB leaders heading into the 2021 season

Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers are the top three quarterbacks heading into the 2021-2022 season. But, of course, there's a possibility this list could change depending on the outcome of the Rodgers-Packers situation.

Patrick Mahomes and the company are entering the 2021-2022 season with only one goal in mind. The Chiefs want to make it back to the Super Bowl to avenge their loss last season. To achieve that, Kansas City rebuilt their offensive line this off-season and retained all their offensive starters.

Lamar Jackson is coming off the first playoff victory of his career. The Baltimore Ravens made it their goal to land wide receivers for Jackson. Baltimore did just that during free agency and the draft.

The wild card in the top three is Aaron Rodgers. As it stands right now, the reigning NFL MVP is not reporting to the Packers' training camp. Rodgers is holding out but is unsure for how long. If Rodgers returns, it's almost guaranteed that he will produce close to the same numbers as last season.

Which one of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson or Aaron Rodgers has the better 2021-2022 season?

Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams

Lamar Jackson will have the longest road to becoming the top quarterback in the NFL. Unfortunately, his wide receiver options are miles behind the Chiefs and Packers' wideout talent. The Ravens also run the football more than any other NFL team.

Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers both have top-five wide receivers to throw the ball to. What separates Lamar Jackson from Mahomes and Rodgers is his ability to run the football.

But who of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers has the best shot at being the top quarterback in 2021? Let's assess.

Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes received a passing grade of 90.4 during the 2020 season from Pro Football Focus. His overall grade for the 2020 season was 91.4. Since being drafted in 2017, Patrick Mahomes has an offensive grade average of 86.8. His average passing grade over the last four seasons is 86.4.

🏈 @PFF_NateJahnke's Tier 1 QBs 🏈

1. Patrick Mahomes

2. Josh Allen

3. Kyler Murray

4. Dak Prescott

5. Lamar Jackson



His full list of 2021 Fantasy QB Rankings & Tiers 🚀 ⬇️ — PFF (@PFF) June 10, 2021

Mahomes is on pace to have his fourth straight season with a PFF offensive grade of 90 or above. He has not recorded back-to-back seasons with a passing grade above 90 in his career. The fifth-year quarterback has all the offensive tools to improve his PFF offensive grade and his PFF passing grade.

2021 Grade Prediction:

Offensive Grade: 93.1

Passing Grade: 91.8

Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

According to Pro Football Focus, Lamar Jackson received an offensive grade of 79.3 and a passing grade of 74.9. Jackson has averaged an offensive grade of 75.1 over the last three seasons with the Ravens. In addition, he has averaged a passing grade of 71.3 in the previous three seasons.

Lamar Jackson in 2019:



⭐️ Unanimous MVP

⭐️ TD pass leader

⭐️ Most rushing yards by a QB in NFL history



Put some respect on his name 😤 pic.twitter.com/fftGzDtOIT — PFF (@PFF) June 16, 2021

If Lamar Jackson wants to be recognized as the best quarterback in the NFL, he will need to repeat his 2019 season, where he received an offensive grade of 90.1 and a passing grade of 82.5. Jackson was the unanimous NFL MVP in 2019.

2021 Grade Prediction:

Offensive Grade: 84.1

Passing Grade: 80.5

Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Pro Football Focus gave Aaron Rodgers an offensive grade of 95.1 and a passing grade of 94.7 for the 2020-2021 season. Aaron Rodgers has averaged an overall offensive grade of 86.7 since 2017. In addition, he has averaged an overall passing grade of 84.5 since 2017.

Aaron Rodgers' future with the Green Bay Packers is uncertain. There's a chance Rodgers will sit out the 2021-2022 season. However, if Aaron Rodgers plays for Green Bay or another NFL team in 2021, he will have the best chance of being the NFL's top quarterback.

2021 Grade Prediction:

Offensive Grade: 94.9

Passing Grade: 92.1

