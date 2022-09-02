"Don't tell Brittany so that I can hide it from her" - Patrick Mahomes has brilliant hiding spot for gifts he buys for wife

Patrick Mahomes is just like any husband when it comes to gift surprises: hide and deny. Despite his numerous accolades as a professional sportsman, in the end, he’s also a loving husband and father.

When it comes to surprises, Mahomes has one advantage most significant others do not have: an entire training facility away from home to hide presents. Of course, being a starting quarterback for an NFL team understandably takes up all of one’s time.

To that end, Mahomes disclosed that he takes advantage of online retailer Amazon to shop for gifts for his family:

"It is a bunch of Amazon ... I get it sent to the facility. Don't tell Brittany, so that I can hide it from her."

Although Patrick Mahomes has the packages sent to the Kansas City Chiefs’ training facility to hide them, he should hope Brittany [Mahomes] does not read his interview with KCSP host Carrington Harrison. Additionally, if Travis Kelce is at the facility and unintentionally opens a package of diamond earrings, he should probably check the recipient's name on the Amazon Prime box.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany await second child

Recently, Brittany Mahomes celebrated her 27th birthday. Mr. Mahomes treated the mother of his children to a romantic dinner as they also prepare for their second child. Brittany is due early next year, expecting a baby boy.

Field Yates @FieldYates The top-5 highest paid QB in terms of average annual value now:

1. Aaron Rodgers: $50.271M

2. Russell Wilson: $49M

3. Kyler Murray: $46.1M

4. Deshaun Watson: $46M

5. Patrick Mahomes: $45M The top-5 highest paid QB in terms of average annual value now:1. Aaron Rodgers: $50.271M2. Russell Wilson: $49M3. Kyler Murray: $46.1M4. Deshaun Watson: $46M5. Patrick Mahomes: $45M

It’s been a whirlwind year for the Mahomes parents as they celebrated their daughter Sterling's first birthday. They also partied out at their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties before finally tying the knot in Hawaii in front of friends and family.

Aarón Torres @AaronTorres_ Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly places the first bet in the state at Hollywood Casinos in KCK.



She placed a $15 on the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl 57. ($15 was in honor of QB Patrick Mahomes)



Odds were 10-1 Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly places the first bet in the state at Hollywood Casinos in KCK. She placed a $15 on the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl 57. ($15 was in honor of QB Patrick Mahomes) Odds were 10-1 https://t.co/eM6YQpI86S

Now, as Patrick Mahomes prepares for a new season with the Kansas City Chiefs, his focus will be firmly split between his family and football career. The sixth-year quarterback will look to get his team back to the Super Bowl, even with several challenges like an overhauled wide receiver corps. Gone is longtime catch partner Tyreek Hill, and in his place are several candidates, including JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and rookie Skyy Moore.

For Patrick Mahomes and company, they wouldn't want any surprise Christmas gifts other than a third Super Bowl trip.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12