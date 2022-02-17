"People are weird" - Patrick Mahomes finally speaks out in support of Brittany Matthews amidst heavy criticism from fans

Patrick Mahomes isn't usually one to participate in the toxic environment that is the comment section of his fiance and brother's social media accounts. However, just a couple of weeks into his offseason, the star quarterback has finally made the decision to respond.

On Wednesday, he took to Twitter to give support to his soon-to-be spouse.

"Man people are weird... love you babe @brittanylynne8," Mahomes wrote on Twitter.

It is unclear what prompted the quarterback to post the message. It could have been the new normal of a quiet offseason that gave him the headspace to carve out a response.

However, based on the calm response, there are perhaps other factors weighing on his choice to say something and his choice of rhetoric.

Why did Patrick Mahomes choose to say something now?

Kansas City Chiefs v Cincinnati Bengals

Of course, as the face of the Kansas City Chiefs, the quarterback is limited in how vicious he can be on social media. In general, his personality is one of being somewhat passive, relaxed and calm.

By simply saying "people are weird," the quarterback was attempting to toe the line between saying something and attracting the angry mob.

He could have been more direct in telling the mob to stop harassing her, but he did the equivalent of saying "yikes," passively saying he's with her in a way that he hoped didn't turn the attention towards him.

Your Boy Zaky Sportz @ZakMcDonald This is how Patrick Mahomes runs to the huddle. This is how Patrick Mahomes runs to the huddle. https://t.co/oO7DOf0zz9

He is largely seen as the humble voice of reason in the family and likely doesn't want to hurt his reputation. That may have been the the reason he has likely stayed quiet until now, and his eventual response was quite passive.

It is almost as if Brittany Matthews, Mahomes' future wife, made a comment in real life that forced the quarterback to defend her online.

Of course, there is no known evidence to support this, but a comment coming suddenly out of the blue after months of issues could be the result of a tipping point. The question is: what pushed him over the edge?

It is going to be a long offseason for Patrick Mahomes, whose team is on a clear skid. Over the last three years, the team won the Super Bowl, lost the Super Bowl, and failed to make it.

Unless something changes, the team could be heading into the same trajectory that the Seattle Seahawks were on back in the mid 2010s.

They, too, won the Super Bowl, lost the Super Bowl, and failed to make it back in their third year. Since then, they've been a perennially fringe playoff team.

Will the Chiefs continue to regress?

Edited by LeRon Haire