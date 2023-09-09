Patriots vs Eagles prediction and betting tips - NFL Week 1, September 10, 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots will open up their 2023 season with a meeting at the Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 10, at 4:25 p.m. E.T.

Both teams enter the season with mixed expectations. The Eagles will try to avoid Super Bowl hangover in 2023 after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in February, while the Patriots need to know if they can trust Mac Jones in the upcoming years.

The NFC champions kept most of their core intact, losing only a few pieces from their Super Bowl team while loading their defense through the draft. The Patriots are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2022 season in which the team failed to be a big competitor and their quarterback regressed badly.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots prediction

This game has a clear favorite, as Philadelphia has one of the league's strongest rosters and Jalen Hurts played at an MVP level last year. He was rewarded with a massive contract extension that, for a while, had him as the league's highest-paid quarterback; New England, on the other hand, saw Mac Jones regress to one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL in 2022, and they need him to step up again.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Philadelphia is -185 favorites in betting lines, which means that they're 3.5 favorites against New England. The over/under line for this game is set at 44.5.

The visitors are favorites and with good reason. Even if they couldn't win the Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes, their offseason was filled with hope and optimist. Jalen Hurts signed a contract extension, the defense added key pieces through the draft, the offense remains the same and they're a well-coached team.

For the home team, the hope is that Bill Belichick cooks up his magic once again. They had to rebuild their offense entirely and, while they're not certain that Mac Jones could be the guy, they have no other option but to trust him this year and hope that he can turn things around.

Eagles vs. Patriots: Betting tips

Betting on the first week of the season is never easy. However, looking at the talent difference between these two teams, plus the fact that the Patriots have injuries in their offensive line against Sean Desai's ferocious pass rush, and the -3.5 line looks juicy to bet in Philadelphia's spread.

As for the over/under, you can go with the over because Jalen Hurts and the offense looked unstoppable for most of the previous season. They were sharp in camp, so hitting 30+ points isn't an impossible feature.

Eagles vs. Patriots: Head-to-Head

Philadelphia and New England have played against each other on 15 occasions, including two Super Bowls. This series is as close as it gets: the Eagles won 8, the Patriots won 7, and each team won a Super Bowl ring against each other.

Where to Watch Eagles vs. Patriots

TV Schedule: CBS

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Time: September 10, 4:25 PM ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

Bet $5 and unlock $200 with FanDuel for NFL Week 1.