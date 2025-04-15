Peter Schrager sees Giants’ pursuit of Shedeur Sanders as more than a smokescreen

The 2025 NFL Draft weekend is around the corner now, and the conversation about Shedeur Sanders' potential landing spot is growing day by day. The Colorado star is one of the most polarizing players of this year's draft and has been projected to slide out of the top five picks.

However, during a recent segment uploaded on Tuesday on "Get Up ESPN," Peter Schrager shared how the New York Giants seem extremely interested in the Colorado star and are getting to know him way more than the other prospects.

“There's something to this," Schrager said. "Look, they have already sent 13 different people to the Pro Day at Colorado, meaning there's a GM, obviously, but a coaching staff and the front office personnel. They went to many of his games in person. Joe Schoen attended a Colorado practice in person, and I can tell you that this private workout is not just for the show.

"They want to do the full due diligence on Shedeur Sanders. They brought him in for a private workout and his top 30 visit. The Giants took him out to dinner, and he had that experience. Also, they are getting to know Shedeur Sanders, far more than they are getting to know a lot of other prospects in this draft. And I don't take it lightly.”

Mel Kiper drops Shedeur Sanders out of the top 5 pick in his fourth mock draft

While the Colorado star was expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in December, his draft stock significantly reduced after the season, despite a successful 9-4 season in Boulder.

In his fourth and final mock draft, Kiper thinks the New Orleans Saints are the perfect landing spot for the Colorado QB, especially after Derek Carr's injury.

“For me, Shedeur Sanders makes perfect sense. It did then, it does now," Kiper said. "It did before Derek Carr’s injury. Bottom line is: They were interesting long before that. And now, even more interesting if you wanna say that, if Shedeur Sanders is there (available at 9), and we’re assuming guys, he will be there. That’s the assumption. Everybody’s gonna let him pass, nobody’s gonna move up.”

Kiper also shared that Sanders is a good fit for the Saints and how they can help him, even with all the criticism around his arm.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place from the 24th-26th April in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

