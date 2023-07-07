Peyton Manning played with some great players throughout his Hall of Fame career. He especially had some talented wide receivers like Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, and the late Demaryius Thomas.

However, Manning made an appearance on the "Games with Names" podcast and mentioned another receiver in co-host Julian Edelman. The NFL great spoke highly of Edelman and said that he would've been a great teammate.

Fans on Instagram sided with Edelman's former teammate - Tom Brady:

These fans acknowledge both Manning and Edelman as GOATs and would have loved to see them play together:

Others felt that Edelman should be a Hall of Famer and that he and Manning could still make it happen:

Peyton Manning spoke highly of Julian Edelman on the podcast, noting his passion for the game:

"Just from watching from afar, I could tell Julian was a student of the game. I could tell how much confidence Tom [Brady] had in him and I know what's that like. Wes Welker, Brandon Stokely. There's another guy that comes to mind. You know it's that slot receiver, fearless across the middle."

Edelman was Tom Brady's favorite target in the playoffs with the New England Patriots. The wideout is third in NFL history with 1,442 yards in the postseason, trailing Hall of Famer Jerry Rice and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady

Brady and Manning in the AFC Championship game

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning faced each other on many occasions, 17 times to be specific. Brady got the better of Manning, winning 11 of those matchups. These two legendary quarterbacks faced one another in all but three years between 2001 and 2015.

NFL Legacy @NFLLegacy Seven years ago today, we had the Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady finale in the 2015 AFC Championship. (Jan. 24, 2016) Seven years ago today, we had the Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady finale in the 2015 AFC Championship. (Jan. 24, 2016) https://t.co/EFfybEwedw

Brady was the starting quarterback for a record of nine AFC Championship games while Manning started in five. The former Patriots star has seven Super Bowl wins to Peyton Manning's two.

Their rivalry was one of the best in the 100+ years of the NFL and hasn't been replicated since Manning retired.

