Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Jets NFL odds, picks, TV channel and live stream - August 27 | NFL preseason 2021

It may just be preseason, but the New York Jets have turned a corner and have shown improvement on both sides of the ball. 1

The Jets are 2-0 in the preseason. Defense-minded head coach Robert Saleh and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson have been impressive so far. Their first win came against in-stadium rivals the New York Giants in Week 1. Their second was over the Green Bay Packers in Week 2.

The Philadelphia Eagles are on the other end of the spectrum with an 0-2 record in preseason so far. The Eagles started back-up quarterback Joe Flacco last week against the New England Patriots after Jalen Hurts had a stomach illness that required him to leave the stadium and seek medical treatment. The Eagles had just 163 yards on offense in their 35-0 loss to New England.

The Jets hosted the Eagles in joint practice all week long. Hurts participated and is ready to take the field against the Jets on Friday. Whether the Eagles decide to start him and the rest of the starters is still unclear.

Jalen Hurts today vs. the Jets:



Where to watch Eagles vs. Jets?

Start time: 7:30 PM ET, Friday, August 27, 2021

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV channel: NBC 10 (Philadelphia), WCBS (NY)

Live stream options: NFL GamePass, the New York Jets official website, and fuboTV

Zach Wilson looking like a number 2 overall pick 👀



Eagles vs. Jets: NFL odds, spreads, betting lines and prediction

Spread: Jets -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Eagles +160, Jets -200

Total: 33.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

The Jets will likely field their starters, even if it's just for the first half against the Eagles on Friday night. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson impressed against the Green Bay Packers last week. He will aim to continue building chemistry with the Jets' offense.

Eagles vs. Jets series history

The Eagles and Jets have faced each other 11 times in the NFL since 1973. The Eagles are undefeated against the Jets, winning all 11 matchups.

Here are the results of the last five meetings between the two teams in the regular season.

Jets 6 @ Eagles 31 | 2019

| 2019 Eagles 24 @ Jets 17 | 2015

| 2015 Jets 19 @ Eagles 45 | 2011

| 2011 Eagles 16 @ Jets 9 | 2007

| 2007 Jets 17 @ Eagles 24 | 2003

When the teams last met in October 2019, Carson Wentz threw for just 189 yards and one touchdown. Jets starters Luke Falk and Le'Veon Bell had just 43 rushing yards.

