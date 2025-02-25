Pics: Josh Allen and fiancée Hailee Steinfeld spotted ahead of Milan Fashion Week

Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld was recently spotted in Italy vacationing with her fiance, Josh Allen. The couple have been in Italy for a few days now, enjoying their time together. A fan account for Hailee Steinfeld recently posted pictures of the BAFTA-nominated actress.

The post was made on Tuesday and the caption read:

“Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen in Italy”

Steinfeld and Allen were seen getting into a car. The Hawkeye actress was dressed casually in jeans and a grey overcoat, while Allen was standing behind her in a black T-shirt and trousers.

While Allen is enjoying his free time accompanying his fiancée, she is a bit occupied with her schedule. The couple were seen in Milan since Steinfeld was there to attend Milan Fashion Week.

The couple got engaged in November. In an interview this month, Steinfeld opened up about her engagement and said:

“I’m so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good, and we have these photos that we’ll have and cherish for the rest of our lives that I’m not looking at being like, 'What was I wearing?'”

Since their engagement, the pair has been having a great time together. Although the Buffalo Bills couldn’t get past the Kansas City Chiefs at the AFC championship game, Allen edged past Lamar Jackson to win his first NFL MVP award. On the other hand, Steinfeld is awaiting the launch of her upcoming movie ‘Sinners’. She has also launched her new business venture.

Josh Allen showcases his brute strength at launch party

A few days ago, they were also spotted celebrating the launch of Steinfeld’s new business venture, ‘Angel Margarita.’ These canned drinks will be available in four flavors – Lime, Grapefruit Paloma, Ranch water and Steinfeld’s favorite Wildberry. The drinks combine sparkling water, agave syrup, natural flavors and agave tequila.

A clip from the launch party went viral on social media, where Allen showcased his strength on a cooler. A Hailee Steinfeld fan uploaded the clip with the text:

“Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld’s fiancé, unlocking the cooler at the Angel Margarita launch party,”

The 6’5 foot, 237 lbs quarterback of the Buffalo Bills made a few attempts before eventually succeeding.

