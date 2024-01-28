Pitting Roger Goodell's net worth vs Adam Silver's net worth: Which league commissioner comes out on top?

Roger Goodell and Adam Silver are two of the most influential sportspeople. Goodell is the National Football League commissioner, while Silver is the National Basketball League commissioner. Both individuals are the head honchos of billion-dollar enterprises and have the final say in their respective leagues.

Both Roger Goodell and Adam Silver have been instrumental in the growth of the NFL and NBA, and they've supervised the leagues taking advantage of the social media boom. This article will look at their net worth and analyze who has the most extensive bank account.

Roger Goodell and Adam Silver: Which commissioner has more career earnings?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has an estimated net worth of $250 million. The most powerful individual in the NFL has earned the majority of his net worth from his time as the NFL's top figure, and he earns a staggering salary of $64 million per year.

As for Adam Silver, Celebrity Net Worth estimates his net worth at $40 Million. The NBA's top figure earns a salary of $10 Million in his role, and he has the final say on league-wide activities.

Celebrity Net Worth says Goodell has earned more than Silver throughout their sports administrative career. It shouldn't be surprising, as Goodell has been in charge of the NFL for significantly longer than Silver.

Furthermore, Goodell has been instrumental in the growth of the NFL, making the league one of the fastest-growing in all American sports. The NFL is a billion-dollar empire, and it shouldn't be surprising that the commissioner is well on his way to attaining billionaire status.

When does Roger Goodell's contract end?

According to nfl.com, Roger Goodell's contract will expire in March 2027. The league's top executive had occupied the commissioner position since 2006 when he was elected to replace the retiring Paul Tagliabue.

Goodell signed a contract extension in October 2023 to remain the NFL commissioner until at least March 2027. It is Goodell's fourth extension, following renewals 2009, 2012 and 2017.

Goodell has been part of the NFL since 1982, when he joined as an administrative intern in the league office under then-Commissioner Pete Rozelle. Upon signing his fresh extension, Goodell's time in the league has been 45 years and 21 as the commissioner. Goodell is the "final boss" of the NFL, with the commissioner having the final say on suspensions, sponsorships, rule changes and other essential components in the National Football League.