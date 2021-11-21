Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers prediction, odds and picks - November 21, 2021 | NFL Week 11

The 5-3-1 Pittsburgh Steelers are 4-0-1 in their last 5 games and look to avoid a game in the loss column against the uneven 5-4 Los Angeles Chargers, who have only won 1 out of their last games. The Steelers will have several key players out from the defensive side, while QB Ben Roethlisberger should return to lead the offense. The Chargers might have the services of LB Joey Bosa (COVID-19), but QB Justin Herbert and their offense will need to find its explosive touch against the Steelers’ defense.

Both teams are in the thick of their respective division title races so this game represents an important matchup for both teams to gain traction within their division.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers match details

Date: November 20, 2021

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Time: 8:20 EST

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers betting odds

Spreads

Pittsburgh Steelers: +5 (-108)

Los Angeles Chargers: -5 (-112)

Moneyline

Pittsburgh Steelers: +200

Los Angeles Chargers: -240

Totals

Pittsburgh Steelers: U47.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Chargers: O47.5 (-110)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers betting picks

The Steelers have managed to win 4 games in a row despite an anemic offense against average teams like Chicago, Cleveland, Seattle, and Denver. Last week, their winning streak broke with a tie with the Detroit Lions, who have yet to win a game this year. Unfortunately, the injuries are piling up on the defensive side, and the absence of key players will catch up to them this week against the Chargers.

The Chargers, meanwhile, have played some good teams but struggled to get any wins. They face the Steelers with a chance to put up points against the Steelers’ injury-riddled defense. The Chargers are 15th in points scored per game while the Steelers are 25th. Defensively, the Steelers are 8th in points against per game, and the Chargers are 25th in points against per game. This week, expect the Chargers to be able to stop the weaker Steelers offense while taking advantage of Pittsburgh’s defense and being able to put up points against them.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers key injuries

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have listed 5 players as out this week. Among them, the biggest name is T.J. Watt. QB Ben Roethlisberger will be activated from the COVID-19 list and reportedly is flying to Los Angeles with the expectation to play in Sunday night’s game on national TV.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Steelers’ QB Ben Roethlisberger will be activated to the team’s 53-man roster after passing the NFL’s required COVID-19 protocols, per @SteelersPRBurt . Roethlisberger will not fly with the team, he will go on his own, but he is on track to play Sunday night. Steelers’ QB Ben Roethlisberger will be activated to the team’s 53-man roster after passing the NFL’s required COVID-19 protocols, per @SteelersPRBurt. Roethlisberger will not fly with the team, he will go on his own, but he is on track to play Sunday night.

The players listed as out include CB Joe Haden (foot), LB T.J. Watt (hip/knee), DE Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin), G Kevin Dotson (ankle), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (illness)

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have 3 players listed as out and 4 players listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game. The biggest name on the roster listed out is LB Joey Bosa, who was placed on the COVID-19 list as a close contact. Bosa is not vaccinated and will need to be quarantined for 5 days and return a negative test before playing in Sunday’s game. DT Jerry Tillery also landed on the COVID-19 list but tested positive. Tillery is vaccinated so he only needs to return a negative test twice in 24 hours before returning to the team for Sunday’s game.

The players listed out include DT Christian Covington (COVID-19), DT Jerry Tillery (COVID-19), LB Joey Bosa (COVID-19). Players listed as doubtful include DT Linval Joseph (shoulder), S Mark Webb Jr. (knee), S Alohi Gilman (quadriceps).

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers head-to-head

The Pittsburgh Steelers lead the series 24-10-0. In their last meeting on October 13, 2019, the Steelers beat the Chargers 24-17.The Chargers have won 3 of the last 5 meetings dating back to 2009. Their last playoff meeting was on January 11, 2009 in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game that the Steelers won 35-24. QB Ben Roethlisberger threw for 181 yards and 1 touchdown pass. RB Willie Parker ran the ball 27 times for 146 yards with 2 touchdowns. QB Philip Rivers threw for 308 yards with 3 touchdown passes and 1 interception. RB Darren Sproles only had 15 yards on 11 attempts, but he gained 91 yards through the air on 5 receptions.

The series is knotted 1-1 ever since the Chargers moved from San Diego to Los Angeles.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers prediction

The Chargers have the advantage with a better offense and fewer injuries on the defensive side. The Steelers will be without CB Joe Haden, LB T.J. Watt and S Minkah Fitzpatrick, three of their best defensive players. QB Ben Roethlisberger has looked like a shell of his former self this season and is coming back from a week off due to testing positive for COVID-19. His conditioning may be a factor.

That being said, the Chargers have struggled the last four weeks after starting the season 4-1. They should win this game against the Steelers, but it will be a close one.

Prediction: The Steelers keep the game close and lose by 3.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar