Pro Bowl 2022 set to feature new rule which could bring parity to OT thrillers

The 2022 Pro Bowl is more than just an all-star game filled with some of the elite talents of the NFL. Traditionally, the NFL uses the Pro Bowl as a testing ground to try out new rules.

This year is no exception, with the new "spot-and-choose" rule being the latest experimental rule.

This rule eliminates kickoffs from the game and changes overtime rules as well. There's a coin toss at the beginning of the game, but the winner will have the choice to spot the ball anywhere on the field, or choose between offense and defense.

Whichever team is designated as the spotter after the coin toss must decide where the ball is spotted before the selecting team is allowed to choose offense or defense.

The spotting team will also have the privilege of choosing their designated direction.

In addition to rules changes from previous years, the Spot and Choose method will be implemented during the Pro Bowl today.

For example, if the spotter team decides to spot the ball at the five-yard line, the other team will get to choose whether they want to start on offense from there or on defense from there.

In the second half, whoever loses the opening coin toss in the first half gets to decide whether to spot or choose.

The biggest objective in testing this rule out at the Pro Bowl is to see if it'll help make overtime fairer.

Pro Bowl will be testing grounds for rule that could solve NFL OT controversy

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

The NFL's overtime rules have been highly criticized and controversial since being changed in 2010. The team that wins the coin toss in overtime has had a significant advantage over the team that's lost it.

We saw that on display in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs in the instant classic game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs won the coin toss, and Mahomes marched down the field for a game-winning touchdown.

Josh Allen never got to step onto the field in overtime.

The overtime rules do seem QUITE dumb.. I dunno why the NFL wouldn't want Josh Allen to have a chance to answer Patrick Mahomes

The new rule doesn't change the most controversial part of the NFL's current overtime rules. If the team that starts on offense scores a touchdown immediately, the game is over and the other team still doesn't receive a chance to possess the ball.

The Pro Bowl is always a place for the NFL to try out new things. The results from this year's game may determine whether they view this as a success that can be implemented long term or not.

