Projecting 2021 starting lineup for the Buffalo Bills entering training camp

The Buffalo Bills approach training camp with most of their starting lineup already set as the team returns from a deep playoff run.

There's not a lot that has changed in the past year, so the only positions that may see a battle for the starting job are tight ends and defensive tackles. Here are our projections for the Buffalo Bills' starting lineup for 2021.

How the Buffalo Bills are likely to line up in 2021

No surprises here. Allen is their franchise quarterback and is coming off a breakout season in his third year.

He played at an MVP level last season, but Aaron Rodgers' resurgence with the Green Bay Packers was even better and the veteran took home the prize. If Allen keeps playing at this level, the Bills will always be contenders.

Running back: Devin Singletary

Singletary has almost surpassed 1,000 scrimmage yards in both his seasons in the NFL, but he's yet to cross that mark. He's a solid runner, but expectations for him when he was in the draft were a little overblown.

As the season progresses, Singletary will need to show he can become more consistent on a yard-per-carry basis. If not, Zack Moss will be ready to steal his starting spot as soon as possible - Moss also showed promise during his rookie season in 2020.

Wide receivers: Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley

The Bills put together one of the best wide receiver groups in the league and the starters are a versatile and strong group.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills

Diggs is the number one receiver who can do basically anything because of his incredible route running. Sanders is great for the intermediate passing game as he's a veteran who gets separated on a consistent basis. Beasley is a solid, agile slot receiver with great hands and great routes. One of the best trios in the NFL.

Tight end: Dawson Knox

The weak spot in the starting lineup. Knox has not reached 400 yards in any of his two seasons with the Bills and the team will be far from satisfied with his production. Look for Buffalo to upgrade here with a trade in the coming weeks.

Offensive line: LT Dion Dawkins, LG Jon Feliciano, C Mitch Morse, RG Cody Ford, RT Daryl Williams

A solid but unspectacular group from left to right, the offensive line has been built since Allen was drafted, and the 27 sacks allowed last year were one of the lowest marks in the league.

Mitch Morse was the best player on the Bills' line last year, as his Pass Block Win Rate, from ESPN, was the second-highest mark in the league at 97%. According to the same metric, the Bills had the fourth-best pass block offensive line in 2020, but the fourth-worst run blocking line.

Mitch Morse was the best player on the Bills' line last year, as his Pass Block Win Rate, from ESPN, was the second-highest mark in the league at 97%. According to the same metric, the Bills had the fourth-best pass block offensive line in 2020, but the fourth-worst run blocking line.

EDGEs: Mario Addison, Jerry Hughes

As the Bills develop Gregory Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa, two players drafted in recent years, they still have veterans Addison and Hughes bringing the juice from the EDGE.

Jerry Hughes is still a top pass rusher at age 33 #Billsmafia https://t.co/j5BRuC7umv — PFF BUF Bills (@PFF_Bills) July 16, 2021

They amassed 9.5 sacks together last year and, although none of them played like a star, they were still able to pressure quarterbacks. Look for Epenesa to push for a starting spot during the season.

Defensive tackles: Vernon Butler, Ed Oliver

Last year, the interior of the defensive line was a problem for the Bills, as the opt-out from Star Lotulelei left the team with no one to defend the run. While Lotulelei is back, Buffalo is hoping that Oliver can get it together and develop the way they expected when picking him in the top ten.

As for Butler, he's a replacement-level starter. He'll start the season, but Lotulelei and Harrison Phillips will be pushing for the starting spot.

Linebackers: Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano

Two great players who can do basically anything. Edmunds is the middle linebacker who is athletic enough to cover every ounce of grass and defend the run game, while Milano is a great cover linebacker who can match every kind of opposing receiver and defend the pass even as a smaller 'backer.

One of the best duos in the NFL.

Cornerbacks: Tre'Davious White, Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson

Tre'Davious White is a top-five corner in the league. He can match any wide receiver on an individual basis with his ball skills, length and athleticism. White's still young, so he can develop even more, especially when mirroring opposing routes through the middle of the field.

Wallace is a solid number two corner who has become a good contributor since he was drafted by the Bills in 2018. Johnson is also a solid nickel corner who's coming off a career year with seven passes defended, five tackles for loss and a pick-six.

Safeties: Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde

Both players found themselves in the best form of their careers when they landed in Buffalo. Poyer is a veteran now, but he provides security defending the middle of the field when the Bills use any coverage that leaves him as a deep safety.

Hyde likes to play closer to the line, but he's far from a liability in the passing game when he has to defend deep. Both players are veterans, though, so the Bills need to start working on their replacements.

Special teams: K Tyler Bass, P Matt Haack, LS Reid Ferguson

