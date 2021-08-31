Projecting 2021 starting lineup for Kansas City Chiefs entering Week 1

With training camp and preseason over for the Kansas City Chiefs, we can now project the starting lineup for the team based on what we saw during the last month.

Kansas City were close to becoming the first team since Tom Brady's New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowl championships. But Brady stopped the Chiefs from accomplishing the same with a 31-9 in the big game. Now, the hopes of Andy Reid and Brett Veach are that they have fixed their offensive line problems to allow Mahomes to lead them to another championship.

On that note, here's a look at the projected starting lineup for the Chiefs in the first week:

2021 Kansas City Chiefs starting lineup

QB - Patrick Mahomes

Not much introduction is needed for Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs' quarterback is the best in the league, plain and simple.

RB - Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Edwards-Helaire is a fine player who can contribute both in the passing and the running game. But using a first-round pick in a running back was a problem last year, and the offensive line depth needed wasn't there. Nevertheless, his numbers should improve this year with a revamped offensive line.

WR - Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson

Hill's quality could help overcome the lack of depth in the position now that Sammy Watkins has left for the Baltimore Ravens. The speedster attracts the attention of defenses on every play because of his big-play threat, and that should open up more opportunities for Hardman and Robinson.

Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers

Hardman needs to prove himself as a reliable option if he wants to stay in Kansas City for the long term.

TE - Travis Kelce

Basically, the same thing as Mahomes: the best tight end in the league, Kelce needs no introduction. He's the perfect safety valve for the Chiefs' offense.

OL - Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Kyle Long, Lucas Niang

The images of Mahomes running for his life during Super Bowl LV were scary for Brett Veach, so he made sure to remake his offensive line. Except for Niang, none of the offensive linemen who'll start for the Chiefs in Week 1 were on Kansas City's roster last season. Even Niang didn't even play in 2020 because he had opted out.

It's a whole new group, but it's a much better one as well. Mahomes should be happy to see the new Chiefs' offensive line protecting him on the field.

DL - Frank Clark, Alex Okafor, Chris Jones, Jarran Reed

For a team that has had problems pressuring opposing quarterbacks in the past, that's a helluva defensive line. Frank Clark is paid like a superstar, but he's only solid. Nevertheless, the combination of a healthy Clark and Okafor alongside Jones and Reed pressuring through the middle could be a big problem for their opponents.

#Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo cautions being deceived during the preseason by sacks & the improved pass rush.



"They don't count, unfortunately, in the preseason games." — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) August 24, 2021

LB - Willie Gay Jr., Nick Bolton

The Achilles' heel of the team, the linebacker group is really unproven, with veteran Anthony Hitchens the only known player, who is not expected to provide much of an impact during the season. Gay Jr. and Bolton are two young players whose development could be a key factor in the Chiefs' success in 2021.

DBs - L'Jarius Sneed, Charvarius Ward, Mike Hughes, Tyrann Mathieu, Juan Thornhill

This is a group that needs one or two lucky breaks to become a strength, and Mike Hughes is the name that's got to make the best of his new opportunity in Kansas City. Mathieu is the most important player in Steve Spagnuolo's defense because of his versatility. But youngsters Sneed and Thornhill have provided glimpses of their prowess for the Chiefs over the last few years.

Tyrann Mathieu has to start at $18M annually. Smith has enjoyed a great career, but he’s three years older.



Mathieu has been a First-Team All-Pro, team captain, 2x AFC champ and Super Bowl in two years with the Chiefs https://t.co/4Da6T6TXae — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) August 29, 2021

ST - Harrison Butker, Tommy Townsend, James Winchester

Butker is one of the best kickers in the NFL. Townsend, though, isn't much of a factor because the Chiefs' offense is so good that punters aren't really that big a necessity.

