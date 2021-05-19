Projecting the Cowboys Starting Lineup for 2021

The Dallas Cowboys are looking for a rebound season. Quarterback Dak Prescott has returned from his gruesome leg injury, and the team has made a few key additions to the defense while also improving the roster's all-round depth. The Cowboys are loading up to reclaim the NFC East title.

Dallas will commence its season with a trip away to the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. If the defense, which includes young and veteran talent, can hold off the Buccaneers offense, they may just have a chance.

Tampa struggled against mobile quarterbacks last season, and with Prescott under center, the Cowboys offense should be able to trouble the Bucs defense.

Possible Dallas Cowboys Starting Lineup

Barring any unforeseen issues during training camp, the Dallas Cowboys lineup should feature the following players:

Dallas Cowboys Offense for the 2021 NFL season

Dak Prescott will lead the offense in 2021, which will be a welcome relief for the Cowboys.

The offensive line that will protect Prescott will consist of center Tyler Biadasz, left guard Connor Williams, veteran right guard Zack Martin, right tackle La'el Collins and left tackle Tyron Smith.

Running back Zeke Elliott will be striving to record a 1,000-yard season as he did early in his career. The Cowboys will start wide receivers Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and veteran Michael Gallup. Tight end Blake Jarwin will round out the starting offensive starting lineup.

Can Dak Prescott and a Cowboys offense on the mend carry Dallas back to the playoffs? Are the Giants being underestimated? @greggrosenthal projects the starters for every NFC East teamhttps://t.co/n6iWdWumfX pic.twitter.com/QT7rX6qeDw — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 17, 2021

Dallas Cowboys defense for the 2021 season

The Cowboys drafted linebacker Micah Parsons out of Penn State in the first-round. The defense has a lot of options with the versatile players they have on the roster. Parsons will replace Sean Lee, who retired just before the draft. The rookie will join a linebacker unit that also boasts Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith.

DeMarcus Lawrence will be back at edge along with Randy Gregory. Trysten Hill and Neville Gallimore are the best options at defensive tackle. The secondary will then include Anthony Brown and Trevon Diggs at the corners and Donovan Wilson at free safety and Keanu Neal at strong safety.

The Cowboys signed Keanu Neal this offseason on a one-year deal. As of now, Neal is seen as a strong safety, but it seems the Cowboys are looking to move Neal to linebacker. Neal is capable of playing linebacker and has the necessary skills for that position.