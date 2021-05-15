5 Bold Predictions for the Dallas Cowboys' 2021 NFL Campaign

After a sub-par campaign in 2021, the Dallas Cowboys are looking for a rebound season, and 2021 has all the makings of being just that. Dak Prescott will be returning after suffering a gruesome leg injury last season and the Cowboys have added some key pieces from the NFL draft.

5 Bold Predictions for the Dallas Cowboys

Here are 5 bold predictions for the Dallas Cowboys' 2020 campaign.

#1 - Cowboys Defeat the Buccaneers in Week 1

Quarterback Dak Prescott is returning from injury and is now in a much better space mentally after signing a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys in the offseason.

The Buccaneers, despite being Super Bowl Champions in 2020, had one constant issue with their defense. They were unable to contain a mobile quarterback all season long.

This year, the Bucs will open their campaign a mobile quarterback and will be tested right away. Prescott may be a little cautious after last season's injury, but his shifty style of play could cause problems for the Bucs' defense.

#2 - Cowboys starts the season at 5-0

If the above happens, then the Dallas Cowboys will travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers, which is another game that they can easily win. They will then have three home games against the Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers and New York Giants.

With a packed AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys, if their defense holds up, could beat all three. The Eagles are currently starting Jalen Hurts at quarterback and the Panthers are still rebuilding. The Giants could be the toughest of the homestand.

#3 - Cowboys win the NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys last won the NFC East in 2018, that was with head coach Jason Garrett. With head coach Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys have the potential to make the playoffs again.

Teams in the NFC East are inconsistent, so if the Cowboys can find any sort of momentum, they could go on to win the division title.

#4 - Zeke Elliott Will Once Again Be a Top Running Back

For the Cowboys to be successful, Zeke Elliott will have to be an elite running back again. The former first-round draft pick out of Ohio State has struggled the last two seasons.

In 2020, Elliott had just 979 rushing yards six touchdowns. Elliott's workload out of the backfield was also down to just 338 yards and two touchdowns. In comparison, Elliott rushed for over 1,400 yards in 2019 and 1,631 rushing yards in his rookie season in 2016.

#5- LB Micah Parsons Wins Defensive Rookie of the Year

Micah Parsons was one of the best linebackers in college football while at Penn State. He finished his college career tied for seventh all-time in school history with six forced fumbles.

Parsons is fast and strong and will be a key asset to the linebacker core with the recent retirement of Sean Lee.