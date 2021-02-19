2021 NFL Draft: Top 5 needs for the Dallas Cowboys

This offseason is the most important one in recent years for the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas has the 10th pick in the 2021 NFL draft and must address a number of needs on the defensive side of the football.

Dallas also needs help up front on the offensive line. First, they will need to re-sign Dak Prescott to a long-term deal. The Cowboys have five other areas that need to be addressed during the 2021 NFL draft.

The biggest positional need for the Dallas Cowboys is on the defensive side of the football. Dallas needs to address their secondary and their front seven. Meanwhile, on offense, they need help on the offensive line and at the tight end position.

With Dallas having the 10th pick in the 2021 NFL draft, they will be able to land a top prospect on defense. Dallas has ten total picks in this year's draft, which gives them great opportunities to fill all their positional needs.

Here are the Dallas Cowboys' top five needs they must fill in the upcoming draft.

2021 NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys top five positional needs

Top 5 Positional needs for the Dallas Cowboys:

-- Offensive Tackle

-- Cornerback

-- Interior Defensive Lineman

-- EDGE

-- Tight End

Round 1 (10th pick): Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley

Caleb Farley has played two important positions that have helped him succeed at the cornerback position. Farley came into Virginia Tech after playing quarterback in high school. Upon arriving at Virginia Tech, he was moved from quarterback to wide receiver.

Farley possesses a rare set of skills and has amazing size, length, quickness, fluidity, and is a freak athlete. The ball skills that come with Caleb Farley are amazing and he showed at Virginia Tech that he is in control of coverage. He is ready to start in the NFL and the areas that need improvement will come with repetition.

Round 2 (42nd pick): Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State

Ohio State DT #72 Tommy Togiai

Tommy Togiai showed that he can stuff the run with the best of the best defensive tackles. Togiai is already built with the perfect frame for the NFL that gives him all the leverage to disrupt an offensive line. The former Buckeye has great hand skills that will help him control the line of scrimmage.

Like what I’m seeing from Tommy Togiai—power and leverage to collapse the pocket and effort to work through the block for a sack. pic.twitter.com/XdCjEzqG2l — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) February 15, 2021

His dominance on the line of scrimmage will help the Cowboys stuff inside and outside run plays. Even though Tommy Togiai isn't an elite pass rusher, he has a good enough skill set to make it work for the Cowboys. He is a starter for the Dallas Cowboys, but like every rookie he will need a little improvement.

Round 3 (74th pick): Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

Alabama OT Alex Leatherwood

The 2021 NFL draft has great depth at offensive tackle. Alex Leatherwood would be a great fit on the Dallas Cowboys offensive line. He offers the Cowboys an offensive lineman with experience in both the guard and tackle positions.

Alex Leatherwood plays the offensive tackle position aggressively, which helps him dominate in run blocking situations. He possesses good pass blocking techniques that help control pass rushers who come at him vertically. The Dallas Cowboys will need to help Alex Leatherwood on pass blocking against speed rushers that have good technique. Other than that, he is a solid selection in the third-round of the draft.

Round 3 Compensatory (100th pick): Carlos Basham Jr., EDGE, Wake Forest

Wake Forest EDGE #9 Carlos Basham Jr.

Carlos Basham Jr. has great power rushing skills that will carry him over into the NFL. Basham Jr. does a good job at containing the edge and has good pass rushing skills to pressure the quarterback. He relies a lot on his power, technique and effort to win at the line of scrimmage.

The Dallas Cowboys will be getting a pass rusher that can cut off angles extremely well. Carlos Basham Jr. will be a good fit to play on the opposite side of DeMarcus Lawrence. If the Cowboys want him to be an elite defensive end, they will need to work with him on his weight and develop more than just power moves.

Round 4 (116th pick): Hunter Long, TE, Boston College

Boston College TE Hunter Long

If the Dallas Cowboys do not pick up a tight end during the free agency period, Hunter Long is the perfect fit for the Cowboys. Hunter Long led the nation in targets and receptions at Boston College. Long recorded 57 receptions for 685 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2020.

Check out BC tight end Hunter Long tracking this ball over the shoulder beautifully. Big TE with soft, reliable hands. pic.twitter.com/WSXy9PO7XA — Lorenz (@ScoutingLenz) February 18, 2021

Hunter Long may be the closest thing to Jason Witten that the Cowboys can get in a draft. He runs routes well and has great hands. The Cowboys can count on him to catch and block effectively. Hunter Long developed into a great tight end at Boston College and the Cowboys will be receiving a future star in the fourth round at tight end.