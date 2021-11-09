Was the Raiders' 2020 draft class the worst in recent history? 

Off-the-field issues have led the Las Vegas Raiders to cut ties with two of their first-round choices from the 2020 NFL Draft. The 12th overall choice, Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III, is facing multiple charges after a drunk driving incident killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog.

This week has brought further controversy, as the Raiders released cornerback Damon Arnette after a video on TikTok depicted the defender brandishing weapons and making threatening comments. Arnette was drafted seven picks after Ruggs' selection with a pick gleaned from the trade that sent linebacker Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears.

Is the Raiders 2020 draft class the worst in recent memory?

Despite all that has transpired in Las Vegas this season, these departures follow that of head coach Jon Gruden after he was discovered to have used racist slurs in leaked emails. The Raiders (5-3) are in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt. But questions can be raised about what transpired during the virtual draft. It was a top-heavy draft where each of their seven picks were announced during the first 139 selections. But the shrewd maneuvering does not look like it produced one of the worst rookie hauls in recent NFL memory.

The tragic circumstances behind each incident made the releases of their primary choices necessary. Ruggs was productive during his time in silver and black but the Arnette selection, one that yielded little hope that he could be a long-term option, was questioned from the get-go. Discussions over the proverbial "red flags" on during the draft process have become a tired, oft-mocked exercise, but Raiders general manager Mike Maymock admitted that his decision opted to ignore those surrounding Arnette when the team chose him 19th overall, three picks before receiver Justin Jefferson went to the Minnesota Vikings.

"At the time, we thought it was an acceptable risk," Mayock said when discussing the "painful decision" to release Arnette, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. "After doing more homework on Arnette than anybody we've done in the years I've been here. Obviously, we missed, and that is 100 percent on me."

But even if one tries to view the Raiders' draft from a purely football perspective, things remain ugly.

Third round choices Lynn Bowden Jr. and Tanner Muse have made their NFL debuts...in different uniforms. Bowden, a receiver out of Kentucky, didn't event get to wear his Raiders jersey in a game setting, as he was traded to Miami at the end of training camp in 2020. Muse, a Clemson safety, made his debut in Seattle's Oct. 31 win over Jacksonville.

Meanwhile, fourth-round cornerback Amik Robinson had a brief chance to showcase his talents in tow starts this season, but failed to impress and has had trouble avoiding the inactive list since.

Hope lingers in the form of the outliers: receiver Bryan Edwards and offensive lineman John Simpson, each of whom has been serviceable as they've been called upon to take on a larger role in the Las Vegas offense. Alas, they've done nothing to account for the names that went by the wayside in acquiring the 2020 class.

Ruggs was part of an illustrious receiver class; his selection meant the Raiders passed on not only Jefferson, but Jerry Jeudy (15th) and CeeDee Lamb (17th) as well. Las Vegas also passed on potential Derek Carr bodyguard Tristan Wirfs, who went to the future champion Buccaneers with the very next pick.

Others to go after Arnette include linebackers Kenneth Murray (23rd, LA Chargers) and Patrick Queen (28th, Baltimore).

Bowden and Edwards (the latter gained through aforementioned Mack trade) were chosen back-to-back at 80th and 81st respectively. Minnesota chose serviceable cornerback Cameron Dantzler at 89.

There's still plenty of time for the Raiders to get things right with whatever they have left. But with more than half the class already gone just a year-and-a-half into their respective NFL services, it's hard to argue that this isn't the worst group in recent memory.

