Ranking 3 iconic Taylor Swift moments at Arrowhead Stadium as Travis Kelce, Chiefs head to Super Bowl 59

With the Super Bowl just around the corner, multiple moments of Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium are worth reliving for every Chiefs fan and Swiftie. Here are the top three iconic moments of the Blank Space singer that have been fan favorites.

3 iconic Taylor Swift moments at Arrowhead Stadium

#3. Cheering for Travis Kelce with his teammate's fiancée

Taylor Swift has been great friends with wives, girlfriends and fiancées of many Kansas City Chiefs' stars, whether Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany or Mecole Hardman Jr.'s fiancée Chariah Gordon. Swift's VIP suite moments with Gordon made headlines when she attended the Chiefs' Week 9 clash against the Buccaneers.

Swift and Gordon reunited during the Chiefs' Week 13 clash against the Las Vegas Raiders. Following the game, Gordon shared some pictures from the VIP suite, including an adorable snapshot with Swift.

#2. Tagging along WNBA star Caitlin Clark for Chiefs vs Texans divisional round clash

Taylor Swift has been a regular presence at Kansas City Chiefs games this NFL season, often bringing friends to her VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium. During the divisional round game against the Houston Texans, she was seen cheering for Travis Kelce alongside WNBA star Caitlin Clark.

Their fun moments together went viral and received mixed reactions from fans. While some fans enjoyed watching them together, critics like Chris Russo lashed out at the WNBA star.

In an interview later, Clark revealed how she was stressed about jinxing the Chiefs vs Texans.

#1. PDA moments with Travis Kelce after the Chiefs' AFC title win

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC championship game. Taylor Swift marked her attendance at the game and was spotted cheering for Travis Kelce in her $8,400 Louis Vuitton outfit.

While most fans were impressed with her outfit, Swift faced criticism from ex-NBA star Jalen Rose's daughter Mariah.

After the Chiefs won the AFC title, Swift joined Kelce on the field as the couple celebrated the big win together. Kelce and Swift shared multiple PDA moments, which went viral on social media. After their on-field celebrations, the couple was spotted leaving the Arrowhead Stadium hand-in-hand to enjoy the Chiefs' post-AFCCG afterparty.

