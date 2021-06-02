Ranking all 32 starting quarterback ahead of the 2021 NFL season

In the NFL, quarterbacks are the most important players. How well a quarterback plays determines the result of the game 95% of the time. So which starting quarterback is the best and who is not currently up to par?

Here are all the starting quarterbacks ranked ahead of the 2021 season.

Top 10 NFL quarterbacks

The list draws a few assumptions on who will be starting at quarterback for 2021 as a few teams still do not know who their starting quarterbacks will be.

#1 - Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)

It should not come as a shock to see Patrick Mahomes at the top of the rankings. He has been on fire since his first season as a starter in 2018. He threw for 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and was named the league MVP. In the subsequent two seasons, he has thrown 64 touchdowns with just 11 interceptions.

#2 - Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tom Brady is still playing like he is 20 years younger. He may not have the flash of Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers or Lamar Jackson, but he can still put up numbers and win Super Bowls seemingly every year. In 2020, Tom Brady threw for 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

#3 - Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers)

Aaron Rodgers is still technically a Green Bay Packer and expected to start in Week 1. The Packers would absolutely love to have him. In 2020, Aaron Rodgers won the MVP award and dragged his team to the NFC championship game for a second-straight season. In 2020, Rodgers threw for 48 touchdowns and five interceptions.

#4 - Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)

Russell Wilson's career got off to a great start. He came into the league and in his first few years, he went to two Super Bowls, winning the first and losing the second to Tom Brady.

Since then, Wilson has consistently been among the top quarterbacks in the NFL. His worst season came in 2016 when he threw 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Meanwhile, his best season came in 2020 when he threw for 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

#5 - Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Some may be surprised to see Big Ben still in the top five. However, Ben Roethlisberger has been one of the most stable quarterbacks over the last 15 years and still provides peace of mind to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With Ben Roethlisberger under center, the Steelers are promised a full year of quality play at quarterback. During the 2020 NFL season, Ben Roethlisberger led the team to an 11-0 start to the season. He threw for a career-high 33 touchdowns and ten interceptions.

#6 - Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons)

The Falcons have not been that great over the last few years, but Matt Ryan has. Over the last three years, Matt Ryan has thrown 87 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. In that span, he threw for at least 4400 yards each season. He's also played in a Super Bowl and won an NFL MVP award.

#7 - Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams)

Matthew Stafford had to drag the Detroit Lions to victories during his time with the team. Now with Sean McVay and a loaded roster in Los Angeles, Matthew Stafford is primed for a big jump in the 2021 NFL season. In 2020, Matthew Stafford threw 26 touchdowns and ten interceptions.

Right balance of humility, confidence helps Matthew Stafford quickly establish himself as a Rams leader — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 28, 2021

#8 - Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens)

When Lamar Jackson took over the starting job in Baltimore, it was clear that he was going to be something special in the NFL. Since then, he has led the Baltimore Ravens to three consecutive playoff appearances. In 2020, he threw for 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also has rushed for over 1000 yards in two of his three NFL seasons.

#9 - Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers)

If Justin Herbert can match even 75 percent of what he did in his rookie NFL season, the league will have another top quarterback in its hands. In the 2020 NFL season, he threw for 31 touchdowns and ten interceptions, completed 66.6 percent of his passes, and threw for almost 4500 yards.

Justin Herbert

#10 - Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills)

Josh Allen has almost doubled his touchdowns total each year in his first three NFL seasons. After a shaky rookie year, there were doubts about whether he could be a top tier quarterback. However, Allen is proving that he belongs in the NFL. During the 2020 NFL season, he threw for more than 4500 yards, 37 touchdowns and ten interceptions.

Middle tier NFL starting quarterbacks

#11 - Ryan Tannehill (Tennessee Titans)

#12 - Kirk Cousins (Minnesota Vikings)

#13 - Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys)

#14 - Baker Mayfield (Cleveland Browns)

#15 - Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals)

#16 - Jimmy Garoppolo (San Francisco 49ers)

#17 - Derek Carr (Las Vegas Raiders)

#18 - Carson Wentz (Indianapolis Colts)

#19 - Ryan Fitzpatrick (Washington Football Team)

#20 - Jameis Winston (New Orleans Saints)

Bottom tier NFL starting quarterback

#21 - Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles)

#22 - Jared Goff (Detroit Lions)

#23 - Andy Dalton (Chicago Bears)

#24 - Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins)

#25 - Cam Newton (New England Patriots)

#26 - Sam Darnold (Carolina Panthers)

#27 - Tyrod Taylor (Houston Texans)

#28 - Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars)

#29 - Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals)

#30 - Zach Wilson (New York Jets)

#31 - Drew Lock (Denver Broncos)

#32 - Daniel Jones (New York Giants)