Ranking the 5 best CBs in the NFL ft. Jaire Alexader, Jalen Ramsey and more

Cornerbacks are some of the most important positions in the NFL. Their value has increased even more in recent years as the offensive passing games have become the focus of the league. The shift in offensive philosophy has raised the demand for defenses to find elite cornerbacks to cover opposing wide receivers.

Ranking cornerbacks is, somewhat, subjective, depending on what is valued more between creating turnovers or locking down an assignment. Both are important qualities for defensive backs. All aspects are taken into consideration and combined with recent performances as well as the overall body of work when ranking the top five cornerbacks entering the 2022 NFL season.

Top 5 NFL CBs

#5 - Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs

Trevon Diggs broke out in a big way during the 2021 NFL season when he led all players with 11 interceptions, clearing all competitors by, at least, three interceptions. He is also ranked second in defended passes in just his second year in the league.

One downside to Diggs' game is that he does give up big plays. His style of defense is extremely aggressive while trying to bait quarterbacks into throwing interceptions. He was obviously successful in creating turnovers, and it seems the Dallas Cowboys are fine with him giving up some big plays if he continues to create interceptions.

#4 - Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander

Jaire Alexander has demonstrated an elite ability to lock down his assignment in coverage. Over the last three seasons, he has allowed less than 53 percent of passes to be completed when he's targeted in coverage.

The only thing holding Alexander back from being ranked higher is his lack of interceptions. He has only totaled four career interceptions across his four years in the NFL.

#3 - JC Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers

Former New England Patriots cornerback JC Jackson

JC Jackson has been in the league for four years and has already accumulated a massive 25 interceptions. He has led all players in interceptions since entering the league by a fairly wide margin. He also led the entire NFL in defended passes last year, demonstrating his elite coverage abilities.

Jackson has allowed less than 50 percent of passes to be completed when targeted in coverage in two of his four seasons, while never allowing more than 59 percent of passes to be completed. He had played his entire career with the New England Patriots but switched teams to the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2022 NFL offseason.

#2 - Tre'Davious White, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White

Tre'Davious White has been one of the best cornerbacks since entering the league five years ago. He finished in second place in the running for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in his first year and has followed that up with two Pro Bowl selections, a first-team All-Pro and a second-team All-Pro.

White has totaled 16 interceptions across five seasons while allowing just 53 percent of passes to be completed when targeted in coverage. He has also allowed just six total touchdowns against him, including two seasons where he allowed zero.

#1 - Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey has been the most consistently dominant cornerback since entering the NFL six years ago. He finished in second place in the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in his first season and then followed that with five straight Pro Bowl selections.

Jalen Ramsey has been chosen as a first-team All-Pro cornerback in three different seasons, including one in each of the last two seasons. He has totaled 16 interceptions while allowing just nine total touchdowns. He is also an excellent defender against the rushing game, further increasing his overall value.

