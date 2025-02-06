Ranking every Eagles starter ahead of Super Bowl rematch vs Chiefs

By Adam Hulse
Modified Feb 06, 2025 16:51 GMT
Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty
Ranking Eagles starters for Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles have been a difficult puzzle to solve for their opponents during the 2024 NFL season. They featured the top rushing offense in the NFL and their defense allowed the fewest yards per game of any team this year, as well as the second-fewest points.

They have also won 15 of their past 16 games, including in the playoffs, presenting a stiff challenge for the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Their offense is fueled by their elite offensive line, arguably the best overall unit in the entire NFL. Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata are among the standouts, but they are solid at all five positions. They help to protect Jalen Hurts in the passing game, but most importantly, create rushing lanes for Saquon Barkley.

also-read-trending Trending

His first season in Philadelphia resulted in Barkley leading the NFL in rushing yards and becoming just the ninth player ever to exceed 2,000 rushing yards. He has been essentially unstoppable this season and has continued his dominance into the playoffs as well.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He will likely be the biggest key to their overall success in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs as he is capable of taking over the game.

One of the sleepers to watch in this game will be Dallas Goedert, especially considering the Chiefs' struggles to cover tight ends this year. They allowed the most yards per game to the position as they have found much more success in defending wide receivers. A big game for Goedert could have an impact on the Eagles' outcome in the big game.

While much of the focus has been on their offense, and specifically Barkley, the Eagles have been one of the best defensive teams in the NFL this year.

They have received major contributions from two of their rookie cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, while Zack Baun was named a first-team All-Pro. Jalen Carter was also selected as a second-team All-Pro, so they are loaded on both sides of the ball.

Here's how all of their starters currently stack up in their roster rankings ahead of the Super Bowl.

Eagles starters ranked for Super Bowl

Eagles best players
Eagles best players
  1. Saquon Barkley
  2. Jalen Carter
  3. Lane Johnson
  4. Jalen Hurts
  5. Zack Baun
  6. Quinyon Mitchell
  7. Jordan Mailata
  8. AJ Brown
  9. Landon Dickerson
  10. DeVonta Smith
  11. Darius Slay
  12. Nolan Smith
  13. Dallas Goedert
  14. Cooper DeJean
  15. Cam Jurgens
  16. Josh Sweat
  17. CJ Gardner-Johnson
  18. Mekhi Becton
  19. Reed Blankenship
  20. Jordan Davis
  21. Jake Elliot
  22. Milton Williams
  23. Oren Burks
  24. Braden Mann
  25. Jahan Dotson

Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी