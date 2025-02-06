Ranking every Eagles starter ahead of Super Bowl rematch vs Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles have been a difficult puzzle to solve for their opponents during the 2024 NFL season. They featured the top rushing offense in the NFL and their defense allowed the fewest yards per game of any team this year, as well as the second-fewest points.

They have also won 15 of their past 16 games, including in the playoffs, presenting a stiff challenge for the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Their offense is fueled by their elite offensive line, arguably the best overall unit in the entire NFL. Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata are among the standouts, but they are solid at all five positions. They help to protect Jalen Hurts in the passing game, but most importantly, create rushing lanes for Saquon Barkley.

His first season in Philadelphia resulted in Barkley leading the NFL in rushing yards and becoming just the ninth player ever to exceed 2,000 rushing yards. He has been essentially unstoppable this season and has continued his dominance into the playoffs as well.

He will likely be the biggest key to their overall success in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs as he is capable of taking over the game.

One of the sleepers to watch in this game will be Dallas Goedert, especially considering the Chiefs' struggles to cover tight ends this year. They allowed the most yards per game to the position as they have found much more success in defending wide receivers. A big game for Goedert could have an impact on the Eagles' outcome in the big game.

While much of the focus has been on their offense, and specifically Barkley, the Eagles have been one of the best defensive teams in the NFL this year.

They have received major contributions from two of their rookie cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, while Zack Baun was named a first-team All-Pro. Jalen Carter was also selected as a second-team All-Pro, so they are loaded on both sides of the ball.

Here's how all of their starters currently stack up in their roster rankings ahead of the Super Bowl.

Eagles starters ranked for Super Bowl

Eagles best players

Saquon Barkley Jalen Carter Lane Johnson Jalen Hurts Zack Baun Quinyon Mitchell Jordan Mailata AJ Brown Landon Dickerson DeVonta Smith Darius Slay Nolan Smith Dallas Goedert Cooper DeJean Cam Jurgens Josh Sweat CJ Gardner-Johnson Mekhi Becton Reed Blankenship Jordan Davis Jake Elliot Milton Williams Oren Burks Braden Mann Jahan Dotson

