Ranking top 5 NFL defenses heading into Week 14 | NFL 2021-22 season

Having a solid defense is an effective weapon in the NFL. Seven of the top ten scoring defenses have a winning record entering Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season. A defense that can limit their opponents' scoring gives their offense a better chance to win games. These five defenses are doing better than the rest right now.

Best defenses in the NFL

Five defenses allowing the least number of points entering Week 14.

#5 - Green Bay Packers - 20.2 points allowed per game

The Green Bay Packers are usually a team better known for their offense, and especially their quarterback play. This year, the defense is outperforming the offense. They rank fifth in the NFL in points allowed per game while ranking in the top ten in total yards, passing yards and rushing yards allowed per game.

#4 - Arizona Cardinals - 18.7 points allowed per game

The Arizona Cardinals are one of only two teams in the entire NFL to be ranked in the top five in both scoring offense and scoring defense. That makes them one of the most well rounded teams this season. Their balance is a big reason why the Cardinals have the best record in the entire NFL entering Week 14.

