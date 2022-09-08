3 Reasons why Tom Brady could retire mid-way through the 2022 NFL season

Tom Brady’s retirement from the NFL was a transient one. Five minutes after giving it further thought, well, more like 40 days, Brady decided that he simply had too much in the tank to hang up his cleats for good.

With the NFL season just a few hours away from kicking off, Brady will attempt to drag the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the championship finish line. Unfortunately for Brady fans, there’s a good chance that this will not only be his last season but also that Brady will decide to walk away from the game during the middle of the year.

Check out the reasoning behind our thought process.

#1 - Marital issues

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

Initially, Tom Brady’s decision to walk away from the game of football came as an absolute shock. During the 2021 league year, Brady threw for over 5,000 passing yards and more than 40 touchdowns for a postseason-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad.

Nonetheless, on somewhat of a whim, Brady decided that enough was enough and promised to dedicate the rest of his time to his family. However, Brady would ultimately change his mind just 40 days later.

According to multiple reports, due to his decision to return, Brady’s marriage to Gisele Bundchen has struggled. Although the pair seem to be separated at the moment, Brady could opt to ditch the Buccaneers at the halfway mark of the season and reconcile with his wife.

#2 - Injuries piling up

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a dismal training camp and preseason. With countless injuries to some of their more notable names, Tom Brady will be forced to suit up with several spare parts.

His two biggest guns, right tackle Tristan Wirfs and wide receiver Chris Godwin have both been in and out of the practice lineup. Godwin, in particular, is attempting to bounce back from a torn ACL last year.

By all accounts, the former Pro Bowl receiver has looked terrific in camp. However, until he can play in a live game and contribute at a high level, the Buccaneers will be at a disadvantage. Unless the Bucs get healthy quickly during the year, Brady could view his time in the NFL as officially over during the midway point of the 2022 season.

#3 - Too many hits

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

At some point, the pernicious blows that Tom Brady has endured will simply be too much for his body to handle. Currently, Brady’s 543 sacks rank second all-time. With a full year under his belt, he’ll seemingly blow right past Ben Roethlisberger and his NFL record of 554.

Despite the humongous hits, Brady has kept himself composed on the field. Still, the 45-year-old could be pushed to the limit this year.

While the seven Super Bowl rings and countless Pro Bowl selections have aided Brady in his case to being recognized as the greatest football player ever, the perpetual sacks and relentless pressure he will face will be too much for his 45-year-old body to withstand.

