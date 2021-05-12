The Green Bay Packers offer Aaron Rodgers a 'significant' contract extension

When it comes to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, there is never a dull moment.

The franchise is seemingly trying almost everything to keep the veteran and reigning MVP in Green Bay. And, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, they have even offered Rodgers a new contract extension that will likely make him the highest-paid player in the league.

What does 'significant' mean in terms of Rodgers' extension?

Aaron Rodgers is currently in the midst of a four-year contract worth $134 million. The deal, which made him one of the highest-paid NFL players at the time, now ranks fifth among quarterbacks.

The Packers believe that if they offer Rodgers a new deal with a massive pay hike that they will get him to stay. Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes is currently the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. The former MVP's yearly salary is approximately $45 million a year, whereas Rodgers' is at about $33 million.

The #Packers made a "significant long-term contract offer" to QB Aaron Rodgers, according to @RapSheet



The two sides however are "Not in a good place."



Ian also added that on the report by @MikeGarafolo that Rodgers has talked to several players about joining him somewhere else pic.twitter.com/N6iyD0leAE — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 11, 2021

Rodgers is 37 and hasn't indicated whether he plans to play in his 40s. One could assume that if the contract is 'historic' as some reports indicate then it would top Mahomes' yearly salary which would most likely put Rodgers at about $50 million a year.

Rodgers is said to be involved in contract negotiations but doesn't want to sign a new deal as of yet. According to Athletics' Bob McGinn, Rodgers was never worried about the money or how much he made. The Packers, however, seem to think a massive pay hike will see him pledge his commitment to Green Bay.

A few teams are reportedly still interested in trading for Aaron Rodgers. While trade talks don't seem to be serious, this storyline continues to be unpredictable. The Packers have also been looking to sign a veteran quarterback before training camp begins.

Former Packers head coach Mike Holmgren also shared his thoughts about the Rodgers/Packers saga. Holmgren was on the "Carmen and Jurko" show and said that the lack of communication is what caused the rift between the Packers and Rodgers.

He believes that if the Packers had approached Rodgers before the 2020 NFL Draft and discussed their plans, they wouldn't be in this position right now. He added:

"It's not good, that's for sure. I can't imagine a relationship, a relationship between the coach or management or whoever's making the decisions, an star quarterback like that --- getting to this point, I just can't imagine it. I wouldn't allow it. It wouldn't happen."

From NFL Now: The #Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers have a complicated relationship. And it could go in any direction right now. pic.twitter.com/nnlAEpjBhI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021

The saga between the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers is no closer to a conclusion. Will he get a new contract, be traded, or possibly retire? It remains to be seen.