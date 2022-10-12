"I'm concerned about the Chiefs" - Rich Eisen believes Patrick Mahomes will have his work cut out against high-flying Bills

Patrick Mahomes is flying higher than many thought he would without Tyreek Hill. However, will the Buffalo Bills set to come to town on Sunday, the quarterback will have his work cut out for him.

Speaking on the Rich Eisen Show, NFL analyst Rich Eisen expressed a level of concern for the Chiefs.

He said that the Bills' offense has garnered a ton of praise, but the defense has been just as great.

"I'm concerned about the Chiefs coming off of this game and it's a short week. Here's one fact about the Bills that I saw yesterday that I'm going to bring to the fore here. That is a late-window game on CBS and the whole country will be tuned in. Do you know the Bills have given up a grand total of seven second-half points this year? Seven."

This might be the toughest test for Mahomes in this season so far. But with his confidence high, it would be risky to bet against him doing well once again.

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs' tougher road to 4-1

Patrick Mahomes has been superb so far this season

Both the Bills and Chiefs come into Week 6 with a 4-1 record, albeit through quite different paths. The Chiefs have won just one game by multiple touchdowns while the Bills have won three games by such a margin.

The Bills have surrendered 20 points once this year. The Chiefs have done it in every game this season.

That said, Patrick Mahomes has been able to keep pace with all offenses he has faced in the league thus far. In Week 1, he helped the Chiefs score 44 points. In Week 2, he scored 27.

In Week 4, he scored 41 and most recently, he scored 30. The Chiefs quarterback has thrown for 15 touchdowns and two interceptions this year.

Josh Allen, meanwhile, has thrown for 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. Of course, Allen has been pulled from the game multiple times this season.

The quality of the offenses are a toss-up in the eyes of many but, as Eisen laid out, the Bills defense could be the difference in the game, especially in the second half.

