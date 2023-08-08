Richard Sherman net worth: How much is ex-Seahawks CB worth in 2023?

On Monday, a number of media outlets announced Richard Sherman would be replacing Shannon Sharpe on "Undisputed", appearing alongside Skip Bayless.

Sherman will continue to work as an analyst on the "Thursday Night Football" studio broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

Sherman, who spent 11 years in the league playing for the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is expected to appear on Undisputed up to 100 times a year.

Richard Sherman, one of the best cornerbacks of all time, didn't officially retire when he joined the 'Thursday Night Football' coverage squad at Amazon Prime Video in 2022. However, based on many things he has said since he last played in 2021, it appears that the 35-year-old has no plans to play again.

Sherman has amassed a significant wealth in the NFL after a career that saw him win the Super Bowl and earn five Pro Bowl spots.

As of 2023, Richard Sherman's net worth is predicted to be around $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Over the course of an 11-year NFL career, he made a sizable sum of money from salary and brand promotion deals.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sherman has signed endorsement contracts with brands like Nike, T-Mobile, Beats by Dr. Dre, Oberto, Campbell's Soup Company, Jeep, BODYARMOR, Domino's, Microsoft, DirecTV, Wonderful Pistachios, Sports Illustrated, and Head & Shoulders. As a result, he has earned about $20 million from them.

In 2013, when the Seahawks won their first Super Bowl, Sherman topped the NFL in interceptions. He was selected five times for the All-Pro team, three of which were to the first team.

Richard Sherman's previous NFL contracts

Richard Sherman, who led the NFL in interceptions once, earned a total of $83,860,115 all through the course of his 11 NFL seasons, per Sportrac. We will now breakdown his NFL contracts:

Year Average Salary Duration Signing Bonus Guaranteed Money 2011-2014 $555,606 4 years with the Seattle Seahawks $182,424 $182,424 2014-2018 $14,000,000 4 years with the Seattle Seahawks $11,000,000 $40,000,000 2018-2020 $9,050,000 3 years with the San Francisco 49ers $3,000,000 $7,000,000 2021 $1,350,000 1 year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers $125,000 $500,000

Sherman earned close to $50 million in his first seven seasons in the NFL, all of which were spent playing for the Seattle Seahawks. He signed a three-year, $34,712,500 contract with the San Francisco 49ers after departing the Seahawks in 2018.

His $1,125,000 contract was made up of a $1,000,000 base salary and $125,000 in signing bonuses for the 2021 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.