Fact Check: Is Richard Sherman joining Skip Bayless at 'Undisputed'? Finding out the truth about the viral rumors

It looks like Skip Bayless has found his new co-host and co-analyst on FS1's Undisputed. Several sports personalities were linked to the gig but the latest rumors suggest that Richard Sherman has agreed to debate Bayless during the football season.

According to Andrew Marchand of The New York Post, Sherman will replace Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed. Sharpe left the show in June after agreeing to a contract buyout with Fox. The relationship between Sharpe and Bayless was strained after the latter's ill-timed comments about Damar Hamlin.

Marchand added that Sherman has not signed a deal but has agreed to become Bayless' new debate partner. The one-time Super Bowl champion is expected to work around 50 to 100 shows for most of the NFL season. He will also retain his job as an analyst for the Thursday Night Football studio show on Amazon Prime Video.

Sherman will also continue his current role with Amazon on TNF Richard Sherman will join "Undisputed" alongside Skip Bayless, per @AndrewMarchandSherman will also continue his current role with Amazon on TNF pic.twitter.com/HYj74MfOkF

Richard Sherman and Skip Bayless have a history that goes way back more than a decade ago. A young Sherman went to First Take and admonished Bayless for his media career. It will be interesting to see if the former Seattle Seahawks cornerback can keep his composure against Skip, who is known for his hot takes.

Andrew Marchand also reported that Fox was interested in Keyshawn Johnson before Sherman agreed to the gig. Johnson was one of many ESPN personalities who were released during their mass layoffs. The former first-overall pick is coming off a five-year deal with ESPN.

During the search for a new co-host, Bayless even pleaded to his hater and NBA legend Charles Barkley to join him on Undisputed. However, it was hard to see Barkley switch networks considering he recently signed a massive contract extension with Turner Sports worth more than $100 million and could even reach $300 million.

Lil Wayne to join Skip Bayless on 'Undisputed' every Friday

Lil Wayne and Skip Bayless

Skip Bayless' personal friend and rapper Lil Wayne will also be joining Undisputed once it returns on air. Weezy won't be a regular but he'll be available for short segments every Friday.

Bayless announced on the latest episode of his podcast. The 71-year-old media personality was very excited about debating his friend about sports on his platform.

"I like to think that I see things and say things that others don't," Bayless said. "Wayne is my match. That's why I love him so much. That's why we text so much about sports. We're kindred spirits but we do see things differently, but very deeply."

