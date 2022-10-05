30 Top Rick and Morty-inspired fantasy football team names to try out in 2022

'Rick and Morty' is a viral sensation. The show is also ranked among the top series on IMDB. With a 9.1 rating, the show brings humor to science and extraterrestrial beings.
Because they are so popular, managers should attempt to add elements of the series to their fantasy football team names. Somehow, these highly goofy character names can be used vividly in fantasy names.
With the NFL season underway, your first choices might already be taken. If you are looking for a suitable name for your fantasy team, here's your chance to be unique. This highly rated web series can provide original and fun ideas for your fantasy team names. However, to actually understand the humor behind these names, you need to watch the series.
Here's a list of the top 30 Rick and Morty fantasy team names that can be used -
- Pickle-6 Rick
- Blitz and Chitz
- Two Brothers
- Alien Invasion Tomato Monster
- WubbaLubbaDouble-U
- The Sqaunch Sqaunchers
- Ants In My Eyes David Johnson
- Mr.Chris Godwinfold
- Mr.Aaron Tophat Jones
- Abradolph Eckler
- Mexican Armada Brothers
- Scary Terry McLaurin
- Mrs.Refrigerator Perry
- Rick and Morty Andersen
- Sleeper Gary
- Mrs.Pancake Blocks
- Hepatitis Seahawks
- Legally Safe Knockoffs
- Pirates of the Pancreas
- Fourth Dimensional Testicle
- Ball Fondlers
- Rick and Morty TD's
- Morty Niners
- Shut Up Jerry
- Gazorpazorps
- The Flippy Nips
- The Jan Michael Vincents
- Meeseeks and Me Destroys
- Schwifty Business
- The Mega Seeds
Rick and Morty featured in viral Super Bowl commercial
Pringles revealed a 30-second advertisement that premiered during the second quarter of the 2020 Super Bowl.
It featured Morty as a Pringles robot who got overly excited about the variety of flavors. But Rick instantly realized that the robot was not his grandson and unmasked him. He then noticed that they were trapped in a Pringles commercial.
The idea behind this ad, in fact, recalled a season three episode in which Rick transformed himself into a pickle to get out of family therapy. The episode is named "Pickle Rick" and received the 2018 Primetime Emmy for the Best Animated Series.