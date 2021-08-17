Ron Rivera isn't a fan of vaccine misinformation spreaders: "They're leading people to die"

Who remembers when Covid-19 was supposed to be a one-month interruption? Now, 18 months after the initial lockdown, Ron Rivera is still thinking about the virus. By now, everyone has chosen their answer to the question: "to vax or not to vax?" Ron Rivera is clearly a fan of the vaccine and is speaking out against those convincing others not to get the vaccine.

Ron Rivera on anti-vax misinformers

Here's what Rivera had to say, according to NBC Sports,

“Gen Z is relying on [their cell phones]," Rivera said. "And you got some, quite frankly, f------ a-------, that are putting a bunch of misinformation out there, leading people to die. That’s frustrating to me, that these people are allowed to have a platform. And then, one specific news agency, every time they have someone on, I’m not a doctor, but the vaccines don’t work. Or, I’m not an epidemiologist, but vaccines are going to give you a third nipple and make you sterile. Come on. That, to me? That should not be allowed."

Ron Rivera has had plenty of experience dealing with doctors in the last year. Last year, Rivera had cancer and was getting treatment while coaching the Washington Football Team to a playoff berth and a division title.

Ron Rivera did not hold back talking to @AlbertBreer about the COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/MQmeZE95BM pic.twitter.com/leQmDZnxKW — The MMQB (@theMMQB) August 16, 2021

One of the biggest jobs for Rivera this year is to convince the remaining holdouts to go to the doctor to get their shots and take precautions.

“I have to be careful, I have to wear [masks],” Rivera told Breer. “We’ve had a couple situations with players already testing positive for COVID, and that scares the hell out of me, because I interact with these guys. I’m close to these guys, and sometimes I forget to put my mask on for extra insurance. I know I’m vaccinated, and I know it’s going to keep me from getting deathly ill, but I can still get it. And who knows? So I have to be careful."

The NFL is also on Rivera's side, as they recently said they would assign losses to any team unable to reschedule a game due to a Covid-19 outbreak. This resulted in bellowing protests from many NFL stars, including DeAndre Hopkins and Cole Beasley. Hopkins threatened to retire over the change but has not followed through.

In the NFL, those who have been vaccinated have mostly been able to resume their lives before Covid-19. Meanwhile, unvaccinated holdouts have been forced to socially distance themselves, avoid travel, wear masks, and essentially live like it is 2020.

