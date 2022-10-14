Angry Ron Rivera calls 'bulls**t' on Dan Snyder-Carson Wentz report after Commanders' Week 6 win over Bears

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was a relieved man on Thursday night after his team pulled off a hard-fought 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Quarterback Justin Fields had the home side inside the Commanders' 10-yard line thrice during the game, but conjured up zero points.

While the defense had a stellar night, Washington quarterback Carson Wentz did not have a great outing. He completed only 12 of his 22 pass attempts for 99 yards in what was a poor display from the Commanders' offense.

Wentz hasn't had the best start to his career in Washington and head coach Ron Rivera did not mince words in the lead-up to the game on Thursday night, claiming that the quarterback is the reason why the Commanders are lagging behind the team's NFC East rivals, before apologizing for his comments days later.

On Thursday morning, an ESPN report suggested that team owner Dan Snyder pushed management to trade for Wentz on his own accord to mask the team's off-field issues. When asked about the reports during the post-game press conference, Rivera lashed out at reporters and said:

"Everybody keeps wanting to say I didn't want anything to do with Carson. Well, bulls***. I'm the f***ing guy that pulled out the sheets of paper, looked at the analytics, watched the tape when we were in Indianapolis. And that's what pisses me off. Because the young man doesn't deserve to have that all the time. I'm sorry, I'm done."

"What's important is these guys, OK? For the last couples of weeks, honestly — I'm going to speak my mind for a second — it's been hard. It really has. You lose four games in a row and everybody wants to get on you. And they played their asses off. They have. They played their asses for everybody. They come out and they show up. They work hard, they don't complain. OK? They hear all this stuff and they got to deal with it. I get that and I respect them for it, because they're resilient."

Ron Rivera frustrated as Commanders look to get season on track

Before ranting and walking out of the press conference, Rivera spoke about how difficult the past few weeks have been for the team after losing four games in a row and credited his team for "playing their a**es off" and being resilient in the face of adversity.

The Commanders' difficult times on and off the field, courtesy of owner Dan Snyder's indiscretions, have certainly affected Rivera, whose team sits at the bottom of the NFC East standings with a 2-4 record. The Commanders have 10 days to prepare to host Aaron Rodgers and the Packers and Rivera will be hoping the outside noise diminishes before his team takes the field again on October 23rd.

