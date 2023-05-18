Aaron Rodgers was a rookie like everyone else was when the Packers drafted him in the 2005 NFL Draft. Rodgers came into a Green Bay team that was led by three-time NFL MVP Brett Favre. However, the University of California star had a tough time finding his footing with the team early on.

His struggles in the locker room were revealed in a book by Jeff Pearlman titled "Gunslinger: The Remarkable, Improbable, Iconic Life of Brett Favre." Pearlman spoke about how Rodgers was the focal point of jokes by teammates and Favre himself:

“Rodgers was the butt of jokes — some that he heard, many that he did not. A rumor circulated around the lockerroom that he was gay, based upon the fact that — unlike many of his teammates — he wasn’t one to brag about his penis size or his endless string of sexual conquests."

"Favre sought out Rodgers’ weaknesses (a bad throw, a clumsy scramble) and took a selfish pleasure in noting them."

Aaron Rodgers came out of college as one of the top quarterbacks in that 2005 draft. He threw for 5,469 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions over the course of two seasons with Cal.

The quarterback completed 63.8 percent of his passes with the school in his career, finishing eighth in college football in his junior season. Rodgers didn't see much action in his rookie season with the Green Bay Packers, playing in just three games while Brett Favre was still the team's starter.

When did Aaron Rodgers take over for Favre as the Packers starting QB?

On August 7th, 2008, the Packers traded Favre to the New York Jets as Rodgers was given the keys to the franchise as the starting quarterback. His first full season as a starter saw Rodgers throw for 4,038 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

He would have great success with the Packers, winning four MVPs and a Super Bowl in 15 seasons as the team's starter. Similar to Favre, Green Bay traded Aaron Rodgers to the Jets in April of this year.

