Roschon Johnson's 40-yard time: Is the Bears' RB faster than Ezekiel Elliott?

Roschon Johnson, the Chicago Bears' latest rookie addition at running back, appears to be a big hit with the team. Even though Johnson served as Bijan Robinson's understudy at Texas, he was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft as the 115th overall pick. He is also among the top running backs at pass blocking since Ohio State's Ezekiel Elliott.

Roschon Johnson did not exhibit exceptional athleticism or speed at the NFL Combine, clocking a 4.58 in the 40-yard sprint and a 31.5-inch vertical, but considering his size, he fits the mold of an explosive runner with the downward running ability and tenacity needed to complete runs and break tackles.

How does Roschon Johnson’s speed compare to Ezekiel Elliot's?

In the NFL, speed is one of the deciding elements. When an outfit has a running back with that quality, the scoreboard may be lit up in a matter of seconds. Johnson's pace has thus been likened to that of some of the league's fastest running backs, including Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliot improved his draft standing when he recorded an unofficial 40-time of 4.46 seconds during the 2016 NFL Draft. His official 40-time is 4.47 seconds.

Elliott may not have the appearance of an agile runner at first, but he excels in the 40-yard dash and on the football field.

It is quite clear from looking at Ezekiel Elliott's and Johnson's 40-yard dash records that Zeke has the advantage over the rookie. More than that might be required to draw a judgment or persuade somebody with knowledge of the NFL that the veteran is faster, though.

Jeff Simon @JeffSimonESPN

#Browns #Cowboys #NFL Source: The Cleveland Browns are finalizing a deal with former Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot for a one year, $1.5 million deal.

Roschon Johnson’s college rushing stats

Roschon Johnson recorded an average of 5.6 yards per rushing attempt throughout the course of his four years in college. Over the last two years of his time in college, he recorded an average of 5.95. Johnson is a versatile running back with a strong rushing style, good pass-catching skills, and expertise on special teams.

DeeksView @DeeksViewOG



Roschon Johnson is HERE, ladies and gentlemen

Behind Khalil Herbert and D'onta Foreman on the depth chart, Johnson will begin his rookie season as the third option. Since Johnson has the potential to become an eventual starting RB, many anticipate that he will fight for significant playing time in his first year.

