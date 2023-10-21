Roschon Johnson injury update: Latest on Bears RB for Fantasy Football Week 7

The Chicago Bears expected much from running back Roschon Johnson after placing Khalil Herbert on injured reserve. But through five games, he’s only had 25 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown. The former Texas standout also has 11 receptions for 58 yards.

His performance has decreased since the Bears’ season opener against the Green Bay Packers. However, Johnson’s recent injury has sidelined him during his rookie season.

Roschon Johnson injury update

Johnson might miss his second consecutive game for the Chicago Bears due to a concussion. He did not participate in team practices this week, making him doubtful for their Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

He will miss the second consecutive week this season after skipping the Bears’ game against the Minnesota Vikings. His best game came in Week 1 when he had 55 total yards and a touchdown against the Packers.

Those numbers yielded him 11.5 fantasy football points in standard mode. But since then, Roschon Johnson has delivered only 4.2, 4.9, 1.5, and 1.9 points in his next four games.

What happened to Roschon Johnson?

Johnson got hurt in the Bears’ Week 5 game against the Washington Commanders. He could have had an very good opportunity to show his talent after Herbert went down with an injury.

But being under concussion protocol for two weeks is quite concerning. However, the Bears hope he can return soon because they need all the help they can get on offense, especially now that they are at 1-5. With Johnson still out of action, D’Onta Foreman will likely be the Bears’ starting running back.

When will Roschon Johnson return?

The Bears haven’t established a potential timetable for Roschon Johnson’s return. It would have been a different situation if he had participated in a limited capacity in any of their practices this week.

NFL players under concussion protocol must undergo a five-phase process before getting cleared to play. First is limited activity like light stretching and balancing exercises. Phase two is aerobic exercise, like cardiovascular activities and neurocognitive testing.

Once a player clears those phases, he will undergo the third step, featuring football-specific exercises. Non-contact training drills comprise Phase 4, while full football activity is the final phase. After Phase 5, the team physician and an independent neurological consultant must clear the player for action.

It’s not clear which phase Johnson is already at. But two weeks under the protocol is quite alarming. While he’s absent, Foreman, Travis Homer, and Darrynton Evans will take turns lining up on the Bears’ backfield.