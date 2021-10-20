3 quarterbacks the Browns should trade for as insurance for Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns have been snakebitten by injuries through the first six games of the 2021 season. Most notably, Baker Mayfield suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder in Week 2. Mayfield played through the injury, but he reaggravated the damage in Week 6.

Mayfield will have to deal with the injury throughout the remainder of the season. Case Keenum is the Browns' backup quarterback and will start in Mayfield's place in Week 7.

But the Browns can't settle with just Keenum as their backup. While Mayfield's condition remains delicate, they should trade for one of these three backup quarterbacks as insurance for the rest of the 2021 season.

Jake Trotter @Jake_Trotter Per league source, Baker Mayfield was advised against playing Thursday by both team doctors and the 2nd opinion he got back Tuesday. Mayfield, however, could return as soon as Oct. 31 vs. Steelers if the inflammation in the shoulder goes down #Browns Per league source, Baker Mayfield was advised against playing Thursday by both team doctors and the 2nd opinion he got back Tuesday. Mayfield, however, could return as soon as Oct. 31 vs. Steelers if the inflammation in the shoulder goes down #Browns

3 quarterbacks the Browns should trade for

# 1 - Nick Foles

Nick Foles is a former Super Bowl MVP. He's also the only backup quarterback in the NFL to lead a team to a Super Bowl victory. The Browns have Super Bowl aspirations this year, which is why they should trade for Foles. Foles is 32 years old now but is still good enough to be a starter.

At worst, Foles will manage the game and keep the offense afloat. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are the catalysts for what the Browns like to do offensively. Foles will also have one of the NFL's best offensive lines protecting him. The Browns likely will not have to give up much to acquire Foles.

# 2 - Gardner Minshew

Gardner Minshew hasn't been active in any of the Philadelphia Eagles' games this season. He's another third-string quarterback who deserves better. He has a career 37 to 11 touchdown to interception ratio.

Minshew was an electrifying player for the Jacksonville Jaguars and can give the Browns a higher ceiling than they have with Keenum. Minshew's biggest issue in Jacksonville was taking too many sacks. He'd have a much better offensive line protecting him in Cleveland than he had in Jacksonville.

Less than 10 INT

230 Yards Per Game Only ONE rookie QB in NFL history has thrown for:20+ TDLess than 10 INT230 Yards Per Game @Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew.Perhaps he's being underestimated heading into 2020? Only ONE rookie QB in NFL history has thrown for:20+ TD

Less than 10 INT

230 Yards Per Game@Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew.Perhaps he's being underestimated heading into 2020? https://t.co/AsakIb4luF

# 3 - Marcus Mariota

Marcus Mariota has fallen from the grace he held as a former number two overall pick. But he's a veteran at this stage in his career and can work well with a limited playbook. Play action is when he's at his best, and the Browns can run a lot of it with their running backs taking the defense's attention.

Mariota turns the ball over more than you'd like and doesn't push the ball downfield. But he's mobile and can extend plays in the pocket. He is a dual threat quarterback who offers the Browns something they don't even have with Mayfield. The Browns should keep all options open due to the severity of Mayfield's injury.

