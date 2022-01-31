NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers wants package deal involving Davante Adams, MVS

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly working on his next NFL move after spending 16 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. The star quarterback will be targeted by most NFL teams to bolster their offense going into the 2022-23 NFL season. Despite the Packers' optimism to get Rodgers back for next season, the gunslinger is expected to make a move in the offseason.

The Packers lost to the San Francisco 49ers in embarrassing fashion during the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Their campaign came to an end following special teams' goof-up in a last-second field goal effort.

Aaron Rodgers won't go anywhere without Davante Adams, MVS

According to Pro Football Network, Rodgers has informed his close circle about teaming up with wide receiver Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Tony Pouline wrote:

"It’s tough to get a feel as to what Rodgers wants to do at this point. I can tell you wherever he ends up, Rodgers has told people in confidence he wants receivers Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling by his side. When asked about his future, Rodgers left the door open on all scenarios."

Adams made it clear that he wants to become the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. After catching 123 passes for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns in yet another explosive season, many believe he deserves praise and should surpass DeAndre Hopkins as the highest-paid receiver in the league. The five-time Pro Bowler will be a free agent this offseason.

🅿️at McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #BroncosCountry The Denver Broncos are bringing in Green Bay Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett to be their new Head Coach.. let the Aaron Rodgers & Davante Adams to Denver narrative begin The Denver Broncos are bringing in Green Bay Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett to be their new Head Coach.. let the Aaron Rodgers & Davante Adams to Denver narrative begin#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #BroncosCountry https://t.co/8a06KUrA1f

Re-signing Adams isn't logical enough to move ahead for the Packers, who are projected to be about $40 million over the salary cap. Adams is expecting a $30 million per year contract to stay in Green Bay.

Meanwhile, Valdes-Scantling has Rodgers' complete support despite a below-par season. The 27-year-old receiver caught 26 passes last season and has three touchdowns to his name. Rodgers shares a special relationship with MVS. He defended MVS after a costly fumble against the Indianapolis Colts in November.

“I have a lot of love for Marquez. Sh*t, I’ve had my fair share of fumbles. It’s just bad timing," Rodgers told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



"There's only one place for that. It's the Denver Broncos." — If Aaron Rodgers leaves Green Bay, he has to be the missing piece..."There's only one place for that. It's the Denver Broncos." — @ColinCowherd If Aaron Rodgers leaves Green Bay, he has to be the missing piece..."There's only one place for that. It's the Denver Broncos." — @ColinCowherd https://t.co/1UcUvg51P8

Both Adams and Valdes-Scantling are poised to become unrestricted free agents this offseason. The Packers will be forced to use the franchise tag to keep Adams next season. Rodgers and Adams have been tipped to join the Denver Broncos by several NFL analysts over the past few months.

Edited by Piyush Bisht