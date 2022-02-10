NFL Trade Rumors: Analyst backs Russell Wilson to join Eagles in 'redemptive move'

NFL superstar Russell Wilson has been the signal-caller for the Seattle Seahawks since being drafted by the team in round three of the 2012 NFL Draft. Since then, he has been to two Super Bowls, won one, and has amassed numerous NFL accolades and records.

But his time with the team appears as if it is coming to an end. NFL analyst Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated has a theory as to where the former University of Wisconsin standout should take his talents next:

"If I had to guess," Breer stated, "I’d say he’ll eventually get moved. And I’d have said the destination was going to be the Saints a month ago. Now that Sean Payton’s gone, let’s put him in the NFC East to the Eagles. In a way, it’d be a sort of redemptive move for Howie Roseman, who was part of a front office that planned to take Wilson in the third round in 2012, only to have Seattle scoop him up earlier in the round."

Breer is suggesting that the Pro Bowl quarterback could join the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East division of the NFL. The signal-caller is still currently under contract until 2023, but with his past comments about exploring his options, the team may feel it best to get something in return for the star before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

NFL Trade Rumors: Would a trade of Russell Wilson to the Eagles equal a division crown for the team?

Arizona Cardinals v Seattle Seahawks

The Philadelphia Eagles currently have former University of Alabama and University of Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts as the team's signal-caller. Hurts just finished his second year in the league and threw for 3,144 yards passing with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Hurts is also a threat with his legs, rushing for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns. Despite having a positive season, with the Eagles finishing with a 9-8 record, good for second place in the division, acquiring Russell Wilson would be a definite upgrade at the position.

Wilson missed significant time this past season after suffering a severe finger injury during a Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, which derailed the Seahawks' chances of having a successful season.

But if there were any questions about the Wilson's fitness, one need look no further than the former All-Pro quarterback's performance in the "Precision Passing" event at the Skills Competition last Thursday to kick-off the Pro Bowl weekend.

NFL @NFL



: Russell Wilson puts up 29 POINTS. A precision passing record! @DangeRussWilson #ProBowlSkills Showdown on ESPN Russell Wilson puts up 29 POINTS. A precision passing record! @DangeRussWilson 🎯📺: #ProBowlSkills Showdown on ESPN https://t.co/VmidDvJk8l

Also Read Article Continues below

If the Eagles are looking to overtake the Dallas Cowboys as champions of the NFC East, it would benefit them to kick the tires on the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Edited by Piyush Bisht