NFL Rumors: Analyst believes teams will still take a gamble on Antonio Brown in 2022 NFL season

After Antonio Brown's meltdown, much of the NFL community is expecting Sunday's walk-off to be the wide receivers' last action in an NFL uniform. However, one analyst is still giving Brown a chance next season. Josina Anderson took to Twitter to voice her opinion.

Josina Anderson gives Antonio Brown a shot with teams in 2022

According to Josina Anderson, host of The Crew and Undefined with Josina Anderson, Brown will be able to land a job in the NFL next season if he wants one. She says teams want to win more than they want to avoid the drama associated with Brown. She presents her opinion as a fact.

IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson If Antonio Brown wants a job on another team in the NFL, he can have one. That is not an opinion. That is what I know. If Antonio Brown wants a job on another team in the NFL, he can have one. That is not an opinion. That is what I know.

Of course, just because she says it isn't an opinion, doesn't mean that it isn't one. That said, the odds of Brown landing with a team in 2022 are relatively high. Brown left one of the top teams in the NFL on his own terms. Meaning, he can easily find a place on a less-talented roster elsewhere in the NFL.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Bucs did not officially release WR Antonio Brown on today’s wire, per source. There are ongoing discussions with the NFL about how to move ahead in this situation. Bucs did not officially release WR Antonio Brown on today’s wire, per source. There are ongoing discussions with the NFL about how to move ahead in this situation.

That said, the way in which he left the team will undoubtedly shut more doors than if he left quietly in the offseason. However, if a team has a shot to get one of the best wide receivers of the 21st century, albeit an aged one, they will roll the dice. Brown doesn't need every team to say yes. He simply needs one, and the odds of that are high, according to Anderson.

Where could Antonio Brown end up?

If Brown decides to pursue a job in 2022, there are a few teams looking for a boost that may accept him. One such team is the Denver Broncos. If the team uses their salary cap to lock down one of the big fish in the pond in Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, or Deshaun Watson, they will instantly become more attractive for Brown and a host of other free agents.

Having missed the playoffs every season since Super Bowl 50, the Broncos could be desperate enough, under new general manager George Paton, to give Brown a shot.

Additionally, teams like the Jaguars, Ravens, or Titans could all be fits for various reasons. The Jaguars are desperate for a boost to their offense to help save their first overall pick in Trevor Lawrence. The Ravens need a boost to their passing game to help Lamar Jackson out. The Titans, having rolled the dice with Julio Jones, have shown an appetite to get aging wide receivers.

Where could Brown end up? Will he play in the NFL again? These questions will be asked throughout the offseason. Either way, one can only wait and see.

