NFL Rumors: Baker Mayfield may have leaked his next team in Instagram post with wife

Baker Mayfield's future is as foggy as an autumn morning in the Pacific Northwest. Since Deshaun Watson entered the picture earlier this offseason, the former franchise quarterback has been stuck in limbo, waiting to learn his fate. Will another team pony up for the quarterback? Will he need to stomach sitting behind Deshaun Watson? One social media post may have provided us with a clue.

Corbin K. Smith @CorbinSmithNFL A friend brought this to my attention... no idea if Baker Mayfield and wife were in Snohomish or not, but there is a SnoTown brewery with same logo as on that chair in Snohomish. A friend brought this to my attention... no idea if Baker Mayfield and wife were in Snohomish or not, but there is a SnoTown brewery with same logo as on that chair in Snohomish. https://t.co/SHiH23p3dp

Mayfield's wife posted a selfie with her husband on Instagram. According to Corbin K. Smith, who shared the post, the picture offers a hint as to where the couple were. The logo in the background appears to line up with a brewery located in Snohomish, Washington.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield will not be attending the Browns’ voluntary OTA’s that open Tuesday, as expected. Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield will not be attending the Browns’ voluntary OTA’s that open Tuesday, as expected.

Based on the logo, it appears the quarterback is dangerously close to Seattle, the home of the Seattle Seahawks who, as it happens, are a team in need of a quarterback. According to Google Maps, Snohomish is located just 45 minutes north of Seattle and 46 minutes north of Lumen Field.

The quarterback could be in town in connection with a potential career move. Of course, this is pure speculation, but Seattle isn't the biggest tourist attraction-laden city. Considering the weather has been unseasonably cold in this part of the country, perhaps there is more at play here than simple conjecture.

You people are insane. @Tom_RedRight88 Baker Mayfield… the only athlete in human history to be called selfish for playing through an injury.You people are insane. @eddieconda13 @Tom_RedRight88 Baker Mayfield… the only athlete in human history to be called selfish for playing through an injury. You people are insane.

Was the quarterback in town for non-professional reasons or was it in connection with the Seattle Seahawks? If it's the latter, was he there on his own accord or are the Browns formally involved?

Baker Mayfield's NFL career

Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs

After the quarterback's rookie season in 2018 and following his playoff win in 2020, not many would have expected the quarterback to be in his current position. However, his stumble in 2019 and his struggles in 2021 may have led to his current quandry.

In 2018, Mayfield helped halt the infamous 1-31 slide led by Hue Jackson. He threw for 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while going 6-7. 2019 was a difficult year, in which he threw 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. The Browns went 6-10.

In 2020, Mayfield bounced back, going 11-5 and throwing for 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The Browns made the playoffs for the first time since 2002. However, 2021 became a re-run of 2019. While he was injured for much of the season, his stats left many disappointed and disillusioned. He threw for 17 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while posting a 6-8 record across 14 starts.

His time appears to be up in Cleveland and it seems the quarterback will soon be moving on. Whether he will be traded to the Seahawks has yet to be decided.

