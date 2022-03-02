NFL Trade Rumors: Buccaneers tipped to go for Gardner Minshew and Mitchell Trubisky to replace Tom Brady

When Tom Brady retired on February 1st, it left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with their biggest question heading into the 2022 offseason - who will replace Tom Brady under center at quarterback?

The Buccaneers have many options to explore. They can acquire a quarterback via trade, they can sign a free-agent quarterback, they can draft a quarterback, or stick with Kyle Trask, who they drafted in the second-round of last year's draft.

According to CBSSports, the Bucs aren't expected to make a splashy move at quarterback.

While Arians has entertained options at trading for a veteran quarterback, it seems like those teams' asking prices are too high for the Bucs' liking, so they'll be forced to go in a different direction.

Tampa currently has just one quarterback on their roster right now, which is Kyle Trask. Blaine Gabbert is a free agent but will most likely re-sign with Tampa.

The two names that the Bucs are expected to go after in free agency are Mitch Trubisky of the Buffalo Bills and Gardner Minshew of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tampa is expected to add one of those two to at least compete for the Bucs' starting quarterback position, but Arians seems to have high praise for Trask and is enthusiastic about his progress as a rookie.

Yesterday, Bruce Arians was asked if he would help Brady with a return if he wants to play for another team. Arians responded by saying, "Nope. Bad business," and then added that it would take five first-round picks for a trade to happen with the Bucs.

While the Bucs seem set on not trading Brady if he requests that, general manager Jason Licht said that with a player like Tom Brady, they never want to completely close that door.

After all, Brady helped Tampa Bay win their second franchise Super Bowl in his first season as the team acquired him. Of course, the Bucs are going to keep the door open for a Brady return.

It's a little baffling that they'd keep him hostage and not trade him away if he wanted to play another year or two for another team.

If Tampa does receive calls on teams interested in a Brady trade, why not acquire as many future picks as you can get for a player that is only going to play for another year or two?

