Cooper Kupp trade rumors: Cowboys 'not in the mix' amid $80,100,000 WR's uncertain future

According to reports, despite rumors that the Dallas Cowboys might sign Cooper Kupp, the team has no interest in the LA Rams wide receiver.

Ad

The Cowboys are avoiding Kupp on his initial foray into free agency, according to NFL Network insider Jane Slater.

"I realize there is a lot of talk about Cooper Kupp and #Cowboys. A source informed tells me 'not in the mix right now,'" Slater tweeted on Wednesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Rams have reportedly told Kupp they will release him as the new league year opens. The move comes after the team and his representatives were unable to agree on a trade partner. The receiver has spent his entire eight-year NFL career with LA after being drafted in the third round in 2017.

Dallas has a definite need at wide receiver with little depth to fall back on behind CeeDee Lamb. They have made modest forays into free agency, bringing in running back Javonte Williams and re-signing receiver and returner Kavonte Turpin. However, the franchise has generally avoided big splash signings in the last decade.

Ad

Cowboys' new wide receivers coach Junior Adams mentored Kupp at Eastern Washington during his time there. Having the veteran in tow would add one more dangerous receiving threat for Dak Prescott.

Cooper Kupp's market likely to heat up despite injury concerns

NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

Cooper Kupp is likely to attract interest from several teams when he becomes a free agent. His recent play has been hampered by injuries as he has missed 18 games since being part of the Rams' Super Bowl-winning team.

Ad

Kupp appeared in 12 games in 2024 and caught 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns. His 59.2 yards per game receiving were the lowest since his rookie season. LA is expected to let him as it signed Davante Adams to a two-year $44 million deal with $26 million guaranteed on Sunday.

"Do I want to play next year? Oh yeah," Kupp said after the Rams' divisional round loss in January, via Yahoo Sports. "There's no doubt in my mind I want to play football. I feel like I've got a lot of good football left in me. I definitely will be playing — I will be playing football next year. That much I know."

Ad

Possible destinations for Kupp may be the Seattle Seahawks, who just released Tyler Lockett and traded DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers, making them thin at receiver. The Baltimore Ravens, who signed DeAndre Hopkins to a one-year contract, may still look for another middle-of-the-field weapon to pair with Zay Flowers.

Kupp is owed $5 million in guaranteed pay from the Rams for 2025, and that could impact how much his new deal will be. The release will cost LA $7.52 million in cap relief as it tries to build itsreceiver room around third-year standout Puka Nacua.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.