NFL Trade Rumors: Deshaun Watson's agent confident about QB's sensational NFL return 

Quarterback Deshaun Watson has not played a single snap this season for the Houston Texans but is still a member of the 53-man roster. That being said, Watson’s agent, David Mulugheta, has stated recently that his client is extremely confident despite the current legal woes surrounding him.

Also Read: NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson investigated once again as search warrants are issued for his social media accounts

Mulugheta said the following:

“We’re pretty confident how this thing plays out. He’s super confident in how it plays out. He’s still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He will be when he gets back on the field. He’ll continue to have an all-pro and phenomenal career moving forward.”

The Texans’ first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Watson last played for the franchise in Week 17 in 2020 versus AFC South rival, the Tennessee Titans.

Ben Maller @benmaller ICYMI: We recently pulled out the Maller Scale of Concern for embattled Texans QB Deshaun Watson for his upcoming Grand Jury. WATCH/SHARE: ICYMI: We recently pulled out the Maller Scale of Concern for embattled Texans QB Deshaun Watson for his upcoming Grand Jury. WATCH/SHARE: https://t.co/JXDzvD9PrP

Watson went 28 of 39 for 365 yards passing, throwing three touchdown passes and an interception in the 41-38 loss at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Mulugheta went as far as to defend the character of his client, who is currently facing 22 civil lawsuits accusing the quarterback on various counts of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. His agent asserted:

“I think anybody who’s met Deshaun knows who he is. We know what the truth is and that’s a good thing about the truth - no matter what, the truth is the truth. Whether it takes one day or two days or a year to come out, the truth is the truth.”

Will We See Watson Play Anytime Soon?

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Despite the NFL not suspending him, the likelihood of Watson seeing the field could be slim to none in the near future. A judge last week signed multiple search warrants for Watson’s social media.

Per Sports Illustrated, a number of women assert that the quarterback deleted a few messages from some of his accounts, The report states the following:

"The warrants reportedly include access to all platforms owned by Facebook, such as Instagram, and Cash App, and details allegations from nine women that the Texans quarterback coerced them into sexual encounters.”

In lieu of all of this, there are still trade rumors regarding the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback. The most recent of these rumors is that of Watson going to the Cleveland Browns, as teams such as the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos are also in the market for the Texans’ signal caller.

Watson finished the 2020 season atop the NFL in passing yards with 4,823 passing yards and seventh in passing touchdowns with 33.

Nick Pedone @NickPedone12



1. He has a no trade clause that he must waive.



2. Does ANYTHING about Watson’s last calendar year say Smart, Tough, or Accountable? Let’s clear up a few Deshaun Watson #Browns things before they start:1. He has a no trade clause that he must waive.2. Does ANYTHING about Watson’s last calendar year say Smart, Tough, or Accountable? Let’s clear up a few Deshaun Watson #Browns things before they start:1. He has a no trade clause that he must waive. 2. Does ANYTHING about Watson’s last calendar year say Smart, Tough, or Accountable?

Watson is 26 years old and has a no-trade clause in his four-year contract extension worth $160 million that he signed last year with two years left on his rookie deal.

Watson will have a major say in where he continues his NFL career, should he still have a future in the league following the outcome of his legal proceedings.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read: NFL Trade Rumors: Deshaun Watson emerges as QB target for the Cleveland Browns

Edited by David Nyland

LIVE POLL Q. Will Deshaun Watson play in 2022? Yes No 0 votes so far