NFL Trade Rumors: Deshaun Watson emerges as QB target for the Cleveland Browns 

Deshaun Watson may be nearly a full year removed from football, but the quarterback is still one of the hottest commodities in trade rumor circles. The latest rumor is that the Cleveland Browns may be entering the trade sweepstakes. Here's what we know.

Deshaun Watson to Cleveland?

Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans

It's no secret that the Cleveland Browns haven't had the season they expected. At 7-7 and one bad throw away from an ended season, the Browns are a far cry from the breakout season they wanted. Rumor has it that the Browns are willing to pull out the stops to ensure this doesn't happen in 2022, and they may see Deshaun Watson as the biggest enabler of that.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer via the Spun, Watson is appealing for the Browns.

“I’d expect [the Browns] to be a player. Are they going to be willing to go the distance? I don’t know that, but I absolutely believe the Browns are going to be a player for Deshaun Watson if/when he becomes available. Let’s call this an educated guess,” Breer said.

Baker Mayfield may have been the spark that lit the fire that helped the Browns take a step out of the doldrums, but in a win-now league, Mayfield may have hit his ceiling this season. Despite having a dominant running game and weapons out wide, the Browns have dealt with plenty of issues on offense.

Baker Mayfield is taking some of the blame. Of course, thanks to Covid and constant injuries to key players, the Browns were never able to get out of second gear in 2021. Barring an explosive turn of the year, the Browns' season will end on January 9.

1. He has a no trade clause that he must waive.



2. Does ANYTHING about Watson’s last calendar year say Smart, Tough, or Accountable? Let’s clear up a few Deshaun Watson #Browns things before they start:1. He has a no trade clause that he must waive.2. Does ANYTHING about Watson’s last calendar year say Smart, Tough, or Accountable? Let’s clear up a few Deshaun Watson #Browns things before they start:1. He has a no trade clause that he must waive. 2. Does ANYTHING about Watson’s last calendar year say Smart, Tough, or Accountable?

Odell Beckham Jr. elected to leave the team mid-season after repeatedly coming open and being ignored by Baker Mayfield. Before the move, Beckham's father shared a video showing every time the wide receiver came open. This begs the question, is Mayfield the issue in Cleveland?

Keith Britton @KeithBritton86 @AlbertBreer on @BullandFox : "I'd expect #Browns to be a player. Are they going to be willing to go the distance? I don't know that, but I absolutely believe the Browns are going to be a player for Deshaun Watson if/when he becomes available. Let's call this an educated guess." .@AlbertBreer on @BullandFox: "I'd expect #Browns to be a player. Are they going to be willing to go the distance? I don't know that, but I absolutely believe the Browns are going to be a player for Deshaun Watson if/when he becomes available. Let's call this an educated guess."

This season, Mayfield has thrown for 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His first good game since November 7th came against the Ravens, and he missed the last game against the Raiders due to Covid. That absence could have been the catalyst for the Browns looking in another direction.

Sub-great play, combined with attendance issues and a disappointing season are all factors pushing the Browns to consider a new direction. Of course, one could surmise that the Browns aren't willing to draft a quarterback and start a two-year process or longer, but if they can land Deshaun Watson, they may have an instant upgrade at the position.

They could then trade Mayfield for a couple of weapons and create a new era of Browns' legitimacy. Will it happen? They'll have to surprise the world and win the drawing for Watson.

