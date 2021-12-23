NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time and live stream options for Week 16 - December 23, 2021 

We are now three weeks away from the conclusion of the 2021 NFL regular season and there are teams still in the playoff hunt across the league. Thursday night's game is a prime example of that, as the Tennessee Titans host the San Francisco 49ers as they compete in their respective conferences for playoff positioning.

The game kicks off Week 16 of the season.

NFL Week 16 schedule, TV channel, date and time

Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans

TV Channel and Time: NFL Network, 8:20 p.m. ET

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver

NFL: San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans v San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers come into this game with a record of 8-6, winning five of their last six games. San Francisco currently holds the sixth seed in the NFC playoff picture and in third place in the NFC West.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and his offense have been the catalysts for their resurgence after starting the season at 3-5.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is 8-5 as the team's starter this season, throwing 18 touchdowns to eight interceptions and 3,172 yards passing.

Garoppolo’s 100.7 passer rating is the fifth-best in the NFL and has the fourth-most passing yards over the last four weeks of the season. Another major factor for the team's success is 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

JAKE ELLENBOGEN @JKBOGEN I have a confession to make. Jimmy Garoppolo is playing very well. Dare I see he’s become ridiculously underrated. Does he work off-script well? Na, but does he have to? No. Sure, he’s in a great system but he runs the system extremely well. It’s time to give him some credit. I have a confession to make. Jimmy Garoppolo is playing very well. Dare I see he’s become ridiculously underrated. Does he work off-script well? Na, but does he have to? No. Sure, he’s in a great system but he runs the system extremely well. It’s time to give him some credit.

Samuel is sixth in the league in receiving yards with 1,088 yards and third in scrimmage yards with 1,357 yards. His 12 total touchdowns (10 receiving and two rushing) are sixth in the NFL.

All-Pro tight end George Kittle has the second-most receiving yards over the last two weeks in the NFL and is 10th in receiving yards per game at 77.3.

Defensively, 2019 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa is tied for third in sacks with 15 and leads in tackles for loss with 18.

Linebacker Fred Warner leads the team in combined tackles with 108 and cornerback Josh Norman is tied for first in forced fumbles with six.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans enter tonight's contest with a 9-5 record, losing three of their last four games.

Tennessee has a one-game lead in the AFC South over the Indianapolis Colts as they currently hold the third seed in the AFC.

Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe Back in Nashville ahead of a big TNF game this week between Titans & 49ers. From NFL Now: An update on whether A.J. Brown is expected to suit up on a short week: Back in Nashville ahead of a big TNF game this week between Titans & 49ers. From NFL Now: An update on whether A.J. Brown is expected to suit up on a short week: https://t.co/rXJ346PIfK

Head coach Mike Vrabel’s team has a .500 record (3-3) without their All-Pro running back, Derrick Henry, who is out with a foot injury.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has seven rushing touchdowns (second to Henry’s 10) and 14 touchdown passes to 14 interceptions with 3,118 yards passing.

HIs 14 interceptions are tied for first in the league and nine of those have been thrown at home, the second most in the league.

Tennessee has 13 giveaways since Week 11 versus the Houston Texans, the most in the NFL in that stretch.

The Titans have a turnover differential of –7 is the fifth worst in the NFL. Wide receiver A.J. Brown leads the team in receiving yards, targets and receptions, and is tied for first in receiving touchdowns with three.

Defensively, linebacker Harold Landry leads the team with 11 sacks and safety Kevin Byard leads with 13 passes defended. They have the 10th best defense in the league and third in opposing time of possession.

