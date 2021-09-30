NFL Trade Rumors: Philadelphia Eagles owner wants team to trade for Deshaun Watson

Since his entry into the league, Deshaun Watson has been one of the most consistent and complete quarterbacks to play the game. With an often porous offensive line, lack of a running game, and a defense that has been hit and miss, Watson has been nothing short of brilliant.

However, the off-season was a rough one for Watson as he stands accused of sexual assault by several different women. With the case far from settled, Watson has not played a down with the Texans this season.

Could the lure of having Deshaun Watson running the offense be just enough for the Eagles to pursue him and rid themselves of Jalen Hurts?

Could the Eagles trade for Deshaun Watson?

Second-year Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been rather inconsistent to start the 2021-2022 NFL season. He has thrown for 780 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions, leading the franchise to a 1-2 record.

These types of inconsistencies have allowed certain rumors and news to fester regarding Watson and there is news brewing at the moment.

NFL Insider Jay Glazer recently reported that the Texans have "softened" their asking price for Deshaun Watson. Glazer reported that the Miami Dolphins may be a team to watch in trade talks.

Former NFL quarterback and current NFL analyst Chris Simms also had a very interesting take on the situation and brought up the Eagles as a potential suitor for Watson.

In a recent conversation with Pro Football Talk Live with Mike Florio, here is what Simms had to say.

"And you and I both know that Philadelphia is in that mix for the Deshaun Watson thing. That's a real thing. From everything I know, the owner has given them the green light as far as Howie Roseman and company to make that deal if it's right. So, yes, you have to worry a little - and here's just one other inkling. Another inkling told me they're not sold on Jalen Hurts."

"And you and I both know that Philadelphia is in that mix for the Deshaun Watson thing. That's a real thing. From everything I know, the owner has given them the green light as far as Howie Roseman and company to make that deal if it's right. So, yes, you have to worry a little - and here's just one other inkling. Another inkling told me they're not sold on Jalen Hurts."

According to Chris Simms, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has given the green light to GM Howie Roseman to seek a trade for Watson if the opportunity presents itself.

Could Watson be the missing piece for the Eagles?

As a three-time Pro Bowler who led the NFL in passing yards in 2020, Deshaun Watson has proven he is an elite talent. He also led the Texans to the playoffs in 2018 and 2019.

For a franchise that knows a thing or two about quarterback controversies, the Philadelphia Eagles may indeed decide to take the plunge and trade for the more proven commodity in Deshaun Watson.

