NFL Trade Rumors: 5 post NFL draft trades that make the most sense 

The 2021 NFL Draft took place last week, and the only trades that teams took part in were draft picks. No crazy trades have happened, but there are still rumors brewing that potential trades could happen in the months nearing NFL training camp and the start of the 2021 season.

5 post-NFL draft trades that should happen

#1 Chicago Bears QB Nick Foles to the Green Bay Packers

Ok, so it's a reach to think that the Bears and Packers could possibly negotiate a quarterback trade, but think about it. As of right now, not a single person in Green Bay knows if Aaron Rodgers will be suiting up for Week 1. And, honestly, Jordan Love was a good college quarterback, but he hasn't started a game in the NFL yet and that's a lot of pressure to throw at a young player.

Now, as for Chicago, it was a full house and now it's a packed house! Nick Foles was QB 1 until Andy Dalton signed in March and the Bears declared that he was the starter. The Bears then drafted Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields in the first round of the draft. Clearly there isn't room in Chicago and dealing Foles seems like a logical step for the Bears to get something in return.

Andy Dalton chose Chicago...and Chicago chose Justin Fields. Dalton stays and Bears also have Nick Foles, who has $9 million guarantees for this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2021

#2 New England Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore to the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers need a well-established, veteran corner, while the Patriots have been looking for possible suitors for Stephon Gilmore for months. The 2021 season will be the end of Gilmore's current contract, and the Patriots don't look like they will be re-signing him. If they trade him to a team like the Steelers, they will get draft picks in return.

Highest forced incompletion rate in the NFL (2015-2019):



• Gareon Conley: 22.5%

• Marlon Humphrey: 21.8%

• Stephon Gilmore: 20.3%

• Casey Hayward: 20.1%



Would be a great low-risk project for a team who could really use a CB2. pic.twitter.com/Uak66l0tAd — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) May 8, 2021

#3 Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones to the Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts seem to be "all in" and a trade for Julio Jones would be consistent with that mentality. The price would be hefty for the Colts to secure a player like Julio Jones. But with an aging T.Y. Hilton and other young receivers, this seems like the type of trade that the Colts should and might be willing to make at this time.

#4 New York Giants TE Evan Engram to the Cincinnati Bengals

The New York Giants have been rumored to be looking for a trade partner for Evan Engram since last offseason. Even into the regular season, the rumors continued to swirl. The Cincinnati Bengals have been looking for a solid tight end that they can trust and believe in, especially with Joe Burrow going into his second season.

A veteran tight end, even with the struggles that Engram has, could be a solid offensive weapon for Burrow. Giants GM Dave Gettleman made some statement moves in the NFL Draft, so trading Engram to pick up even more draft picks for 2022 doesn't seem too far fetched.

#5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Scotty Miller to the Los Angeles Ram

Scotty Miller is the Bucs' "Swiss Army Knife"; he's fast, has great hands and makes plays happen on offense. But with a stacked receiver room, the Bucs could, if they wanted to, part ways with one of their receivers and still have plenty of talent. If the Rams were interested in adding a speedy option for quarterback Stafford to utilize in his first season in L.A., a Miller-type player would be the best option to make a trade for.