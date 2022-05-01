NFL Trade Rumors: Insider says Baker Mayfield’s trade market has completely dried up

The most publicized storyline coming out of the NFL draft was Baker Mayfield not finding a trade partner. Mayfield will make $18.5 million in guaranteed money next season. Teams are reluctant to pay that much money to Mayfield, who is coming off an injury-plagued season.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday the Seattle Seahawks had little interest in Mayfield. The Seahawks and Carolina Panthers were the perceived favorites to land Mayfield but are heading in different directions. Rapoport said:

“My sense from Seattle is that the interest in Baker Mayfield was lukewarm at best. They'd like to stretch the field vertically and horizontally. It doesn’t seem like Baker really fits what they are going to want to do. So that left the Panthers and as of right now, that ship kind of sailed with the selection of Matt Corral."

Rapoport then brought up the unthinkable scenario that's become likelier over each passing day. Rapoport admitted there's a timeline where Mayfield remains under contract with the Clevleand Browns indefinitely. Rapoport said:

"So I know, Rich, I could see your head explode from here yesterday when I mentioned keeping Baker up to training camp and maybe beyond. I know that's not anyone's wish at all. But keeping him and waiting for a potential quarterback injury, or even having to use them yourself seems to be right now, maybe the only option.”

The Baker Mayfield trade saga has been one of the weirdest and most unique situations in NFL history. The Browns' decision to acquire Deshaun Watson was controversial enough. But the aftermath and fallout of keeping the former number one pick with the Browns have been even more surprising and controversial.

Why has Baker Mayfield not been able to find a trade partner?

The NFL's lack of interest in trading for Mayfield stems from his contract and body of work during the 2021 season. In Week Two, Mayfield injured his left shoulder on a tackle attempt that bothered him for the remainder of the season. With each passing week, his play worsened.

Mayfield finished with career lows in touchdowns, passing yards, and QBR, causing his value around the league to diminish.

The majority of the NFL has ignored the fact that just two seasons ago, Mayfield was an ascending star in the league. Mayfield won a playoff game and was a bonafide top ten quarterback at the tail end of the 2020 season.

While some still hold out hope, Mayfield's odds of being traded aren't good. With every team having an answer they're comfortable with at quarterback, there may not be a resolution to his saga for a long time to come.

