NFL Rumors: Eric Bieniemy mulling his future with Chiefs ahead of meeting with Andy Reid

ESPN is reporting that Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is mulling over what his future with the Chiefs may be before meeting with head coach Andy Reid.

Once again, Bieniemy was interviewed by several NFL teams and once again, he received no offers.

He is debating whether or not he wants to return to the Chiefs, take a year off, or perhaps try coaching in college football.

Bieniemy, who has been with the Chiefs since 2013, has been the most high-profile offensive coordinator not to receive a head coaching position despite helping lead the Chiefs to the Super Bowl and helping quarterback Patrick Mahomes become one of the best signal-callers in the league.

He has yet to be given the opportunity to prove his worth as a head coach. Some have said Bieniemy hasn't gotten a head coaching position because he doesn't interview well.

But according to those in the know, he has no problem communicating when talking to the media. Another theory is as to why he has yet to be hired is because of a troubled past.

Back in the late 80's through early 2000's, he faced several charges ranging from alleged harassment to traffic violations, but that was over 20 years ago and he has been a model citizen since.

So what is the real reason Bieniemy hasn't been hired yet?

An underlying issue as to why Eric Bieniemy may be thinking about his future could be tied to his race and the chance to fairly be considered for a head coaching position in the league.

Right now, there are only two black head coaches in the NFL, and the third is biracial.

And while Bieniemy has seen a lot of success with Kansas City, NFL teams have been reluctant to give him a shot.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is currently suing the NFL for racial discrimination in their hiring practices as owners refuse to take chances on people like Eric Bieniemy because of the color of their skin.

Flores reportedly has some damaging evidence against the league regarding their hiring practices, which include a text message between him and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who mistakenly congratulated Flores on getting the New York Giants head coaching job when it was (apparently) given to Brian Daboll days before Flores interviewed for the vacant position.

Belichick had accidently texted the wrong Brian as the congratulatory text was meant for Daboll and was sent to Flores days before his own interview for the same vacant position.

Bieniemy is highly qualified to coach in the NFL or in the college ranks. Hopefully his decision will not be based on a lack of opportunity as the league is missing out on one of the most innovative offensive minds in the sport.

