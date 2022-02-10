NFL Rumors: Former Patriots QB pegs Tom Brady to return to NFL with franchise he grew up rooting for 

NFL analyst Scott Zolak believes that Tom Brady teasing a return could mean the 44-year-old quarterback could come back and play for his boyhood team, the San Francisco 49ers.

Speaking on the simulcast of Boston's midday radio show, Zolak and Bertrand, the Patriots color analyst thinks that trading Jimmy Garoppolo to Tampa Bay to pave the way for the the greatest to ever do it to return to San Francisco as it is the ideal situation for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“ I just think that’s what Brady is focused on. He’s been focused on it for two years and they gotta deal Jimmy and he knows that Lance isn’t ready, he knows that team is built to win now. That’s attractive to him, name another one (team) where its plug and play. Now you trade Jimmy Garoppolo to Tampa Bay for the rights to Tom Brady and then let him decide when he’s ready to go, you become an instant contender in the West."

It is an interesting proposition put forth by Zolak. it was thought that the 49ers were keen on the former Patriots quarterback before he made the move to Tampa Bay, however the 49ers already had Jimmy Garoppolo.

Now with Garoppolo on the way out and Trey Lance thought to be given the keys to the San Francisco franchise, the thought of having Lance learn off the greatest of all-time for a year is a tantalizing prospect.

Could Tom Brady return to the NFL with the 49ers?

Could Brady make to move to San Francisco?

With the 49ers essentially having all the right pieces for a championship team, the thought of Brady taking over a franchise that is on the cusp of a Super Bowl would excite many San Francisco fans.

Larry Krueger @sportslarryknbr What would #49ers ’ fans think of trading Garoppolo to the TB Bucs for the rights to Tom Brady and a draft pick? Brady finishes his career at home in front of family and friends.Jimmy goes to a playoff ready team, and Trey gets 1 more year to watch/learn/develop behind a HOF QB. What would #49ers’ fans think of trading Garoppolo to the TB Bucs for the rights to Tom Brady and a draft pick? Brady finishes his career at home in front of family and friends.Jimmy goes to a playoff ready team, and Trey gets 1 more year to watch/learn/develop behind a HOF QB.

However, this is all speculation and it is thought that the former Buccaneers quarterback is happy with his retirement choice. What has made the NFL world stand up and take notice is that the man himself did not entirely shut the door on a potential return.

The three-time NFL MVP was speaking on the "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray and while he said that a return was unlikely, he did say "never say never."

"You know, I'm just going to take things as they come," Brady said. "I think that's the best way to put it and I don't think anything -- you know, you never say never."

Brady then went on to say that he currently feels "very good" about his decision.

"I know that I'm very -- I feel very good about my decision, I don't know how I'll feel six months from now, and if that will change, it most likely won't. But I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week."

If the former NFL comeback player of the year did make the choice to backtrack on his retirement, then the 49ers would be the perfect landing spot. The team has all the weapons on offense, and they have a great running game and a top-tier defense.

The 49ers are the team the five-time Super Bowl MVP grew up supporting and it would be a fairytale way to finally "end" his career with the franchise he actively supported as a child.

