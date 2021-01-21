NFL Draft Rumors: Three teams that could trade up select to select QB Trey Lance

Just a few months before the 2021 NFL Draft, Trey Lance is widely viewed as one of the best quarterback prospects in the class. At this point, Lance is only trailing Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, and Zach Wilson. He is one of the many college football athletes who opted out of the 2020 college football season to focus on the draft.

Several NFL franchises will look for their next franchise quarterback in the draft. Trey Lance has shown flashes of being ready to be a team's long-term answer at the position. The only main downside of the North Dakota State quarterback is that he has only started one season.

Once a Bison, Always a Bison. pic.twitter.com/UI2Y2rd4Xn — Trey Lance (@treylance09) October 6, 2020

Intriguing quarterback prospects often encourage NFL teams to trade up in the draft. Here's a look at which NFL franchises could potentially choose that path so they can select Trey Lance to lead their franchise in 2021 and beyond.

1) The Indianapolis Colts could trade up to select Trey Lance

The Indianapolis Colts can now be described as a team that eagerly wants to find its next franchise quarterback. If the Indianapolis Colts fail to land a veteran quarterback in a trade, they could target Trey Lance in the draft. The former North Dakota State star could give the Colts something they have never had at the quarterback position.

If you aren’t familiar with Trey Lance and your favorite NFL team has 0 wins... start getting familiar 💪



(via @ESPNCFB)

pic.twitter.com/8x79w9IfKj — FanDuel (@FanDuel) October 3, 2020

Lance would give the Colts a quarterback that can make plays with both his arm and legs. Looking at the past quarterbacks in Indianapolis, Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett, and Philip Rivers were all talented passers. But they weren't dual-threat quarterbacks. Lance would definitely open up the playbook for the Colts, so the team might opt to trade up and pick him in the draft.

2) The Washington Football Team could trade up to select Trey Lance

The Washington Football Team is looking for its next franchise quarterback. It failed on its last attempt to find one with Dwayne Haskins Jr., as the team released him in December. Alex Smith has been a great comeback story, but Washington is looking for a long-term answer at the position.

That moment Alex Smith held a football for the first time after his life changing injury.



A look at @e60’s #Project11 pic.twitter.com/aqm8QuWeYr — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) April 29, 2020

Some fans would worry about the similarity between Haskins Jr. and Trey Lance. But Lance has displayed impressive maturity in college, both on and off the field. He is also a more athletic quarterback that can move around in the pocket. He can also make plays with his legs.

Ron Rivera coached Cam Newton, and he was successful with this dual-threat quarterback. That history could influence Washington to trade up and select Lance.

3) The New England Patriots could trade up to select Trey Lance

Speaking of Cam Newton, the New England Patriots might be looking to move on from the former NFL MVP. New England one of the most innovative offensive coordinators in the NFL, as Josh McDaniels has worked with various quarterbacks. He has excelled with Tim Tebow, a mobile quarterback, several years ago in Denver. As a result, New England could aim to pair McDaniels with Lance.

Possible next QB in New England? He’s going to be a big star somewhere in 2021. Trey Lance from Carson Wentz’s alma mater ... pic.twitter.com/WPCxl4NTuH#Eagles #FlyEaglesFly #Patriots — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) May 2, 2020

The Patriots need a different look at quarterback. Newton's future with the team is undecided, but the team could opt to simply start over at the position. Lance has been compared to Newton, but the prospect might be even better than "Superman" himself. Bill Belichick is the king of deals, and fans could see him make another big trade by moving up to select Trey Lance.