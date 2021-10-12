NFL Rumors: 3 remaining free agents the Patriots should pursue

The New England Patriots have shown signs that they are better than a 2-3 record. In fact, rookie quarterback Mac Jones held his own against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in primetime.

However, there are a few places where the Patriots roster could use a boost. While the Patriots may not be a participant at the trade deadline, there are some free agent signings that the team could make.

But, considering their lack of remaining salary cap space, they would likely need to offer one-year, team-friendly contracts in order to get a deal done.

3 remaining free agents that the New England Patriots should sign

#1 – OL Mitchell Schwartz

Mitchell Schwartz was an integral part of the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line until he suffered a back injury that required surgery. Schwartz stated at the start of the season that his rehab was progressing well and that he would be ready to join a team within a few weeks.

As the NFL enters Week 6, it's likely that Schwartz is ready to go and could be quite an upgrade on the Patriots offensive line.

The Patriots see Mac Jones as the future of the franchise and need to protect him, but with all of the injuries to the Patriots offensive line, an addition definitely needs to be made.

#2 – WR John Brown

The fact that John Brown is still a free agent is a bit surprising. Brown is a valuable player who could be used by several teams with injuries and concerns at the wide receiver position.

Brown would give the Patriots another passing option, which is great for a rookie quarterback. Considering that John Brown has played for the Buffalo Bills, it would also give them an edge on their division rival.

#3 – S Tre Boston

The Patriots secondary could use another strong safety, and Tre Boston would help with that. Originally drafted by the Carolina Panthers, he has also spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals and then, most recently, the Panthers again.

The only downside to signing Boston is that he didn't have a training camp and may need to get in "football shape" before he is able to take the field. In his seven years in the NFL, Boston has had 429 career tackles, three sacks, 42 pass deflections and 15 interceptions.

